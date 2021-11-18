Daytime peak temps heading back to high 40s next two days, forecasters say

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service Friday afternoon sent out word of the potential for heavy snow from a snow band in north-central Pennsylvania. Parts of Clinton County are covered by the notice:. Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:15 PM EST. Avoid the subject event as per the...
Separate systems will bring the first accumulating snowfall to much of the region over the course of the next few days.The larger, more widespread storm is expected at the end of Thanksgiving weekend from a Clipper system moving from west to east. For a look at areas expected to see a mix of rain a…
Snow showers are possible in parts of the state over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The northwest part of the state was under a hazardous weather outlook, the NWS says, with a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m Friday. Then rain showers are likely between 8 a.m. and 1p.m., then rain and snow showers likely after 1p.m.
Could North Jersey see its first snowfall this weekend? It's possible.
Extreme western Passaic County could see snow Sunday morning, according to Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. There is a 25-30% chance for snow in the West Milford area, while the rest of northeastern New Jersey, including Bergen County,...
Two small storm systems are expected to move across New Jersey this weekend and could bring a light coating of snow to some areas of the Garden State and light rain to other areas, forecasters said. If any snow does stick to the ground and accumulates to one-tenth of an...
Rain transitions into snow this evening. Areas inside of I-495 will see a coating in grassy areas. It’s not cold enough to see accumulation on roads. Higher elevations in Worcester County could see up to 1″ of snow, and Cheshire County in New Hampshire will likely see 1-2″ of snow. It is possible that back roads in these areas see a quick coating of snow. A gusty wind will also develop tonight, so visibility could drop with snow showers around.
A couple of rounds of winter weather systems will bring snow and gusty winds to the Great Lakes region over the coming days. Snowfall totals between 4-8 inches are anticipated, with the highest totals forecast for portions of the Adirondacks and northern New England. Winter storm watches, warnings and winter...
Wind and wind chill will be the story as you are reading this and through tomorrow. The wind, behind the overnight frontal passage, came marching across the state during the late morning hours. And it hit like a wave. From a breeze to what felt like a gale. Matter of fact some marine advisories have mentioned gale force winds at times.
DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday.
A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown.
The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it.
If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/
For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime!
There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!
BOSTON (CBS) – The first snow flurry of the season hit the Boston area Friday night.
Let’s break down how this happened.
FRIDAY MORNING:
Rain showers were off and on throughout the morning into the midday as a front pushed closer to New England. The Berkshires were the first to see snow.
Normally, you see temperatures increase as the sun rises, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Temperatures were stuck in place for much of the morning.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON:
Rain showers began to switch over to snow flakes for the Worcester Hills as rain tapered into the mid-afternoon. Temperatures began to fall around mid-afternoon to the...
Planning on doing some Black Friday shopping? Make sure that plan also includes bundling up. Overall, it's going to be unseasonably cold. Chicago shoppers will have to brave some of the season's most frigid temperatures of the season, with morning wind-chills hitting single digits in the Western suburbs, and barely creeping above 10 degrees elsewhere.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will gradually warm up slightly over the next week.
Tonight:
Cloudy. Low 28.
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain with a few snowflakes. High 42.
Mid 40s by mid-week. Otherwise, dry and quiet.
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a cold start, we’ll find some cool sunshine this afternoon! A chilly Canadian high pressure is in control. That means mostly sunny skies and cool 50s for your Saturday. It stays quiet and cool tonight with lows in the middle 30s. A cold front approaches on Sunday, but it is […]
CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day.Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56amForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41.
A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday.
