The Scranton party doesn’t stop when Brian Baumgartner is in town. The actor who portrayed the lovable Dunder Mifflin accountant Kevin Malone on the hit NBC sitcom “The Office” visited the real Electric City on Thursday, Nov. 18 to sign copies of his new book, but this was no stiff literary event. After stops at the University of Scranton and Cooper’s Seafood House, crowds of fans followed him to the Backyard Ale House for an afterparty where he served as both guest bartender and life of the party. Books were signed, sure, though there were way more drinks poured that night.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO