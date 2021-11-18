Apple fanatics will love the pre-Black Friday savings on these cool accessories

There’s no doubt that people who have Apple devices don’t just like them … They LOVE them!

Whether that’s because they have come to trust Apple to deliver cutting-edge products and well-integrated devices, or because of Apple’s attention to detail, or because the products are easy to learn and simple to use, Apple customers remain true to the brand . And while undoubtedly each of the devices work well on their own, sometimes they just need a little something extra to make the whole Apple experience just that much better. Here are four accessories we think that any Apple fanatic will appreciate.

<a href="https://shop.audacy.com/sales/apple-watch-wireless-charger-keychain?utm_source=audacy.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=apple-watch-wireless-charger-keychain&utm_term=scsf-519475&utm_content=a0x1P000004UYzvQAG&scsonar=1">Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain</a>

Photo credit StackedCommerce

Many of us have come to rely on our Apple Watch for so much more than telling time. So when that "battery low" signal shows up, we know we have to have that watch juiced up as fast as possible. But what if we are nowhere near a charger? Alleviate that whole problem (and potentially a little stress) with this wireless charger keychain. It’s portable, it’s pocket-size and it gets your watch running up to full battery by simply placing it on the black magnetic charger.

Buy it from the Audacy Shop for $16.99 (was $49) with code SAVE15NOV.

<a href="https://shop.audacy.com/sales/earhoox-2-0-for-apple-airpods-pro-white-2-pack?utm_source=audacy.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=earhoox-2-0-for-apple-airpods-pro-white-2-pack&utm_term=scsf-519477&utm_content=a0x1P000004UYzvQAG&scsonar=1">2-Pack: Earhoox for Apple AirPods Pro</a>

Photo credit StackedCommerce

There’s not much that’s more frustrating than getting your pace going on the treadmill, grooving to your favorite beats on your Apple AirPods Pro , and having the earbuds fall out. Eliminate the possibility of that scenario with these sweat and waterproof Earhoox. As the name implies, they hook around your ears, no matter what their shape, and offer a soft, comfortable fit, so your buds will always stay put.

Buy it from the Audacy Shop for $13.59 (was $20) with code SAVE15NOV.

<a href="https://shop.audacy.com/sales/4-in-1-multi-port-apple-watch-charger-white?utm_source=audacy.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=4-in-1-multi-port-apple-watch-charger-white&utm_term=scsf-519476&utm_content=a0x1P000004UYzvQAG&scsonar=1">4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger</a>

Photo credit StackedCommerce

Not being connected in our tech-driven world is not an option. So when our devices run out of juice, we want—no, we need—them to be at full capacity sooner rather than later. Charge your iPhone, your Apple Watch, your USB-C and Micro USB devices at the same time, thanks to the four different connectors running through one cord.

Buy it from the Audacy Shop for $15.29 (was $34) with code SAVE15NOV.

<a href="https://shop.audacy.com/sales/button-remote-for-apple-tv?utm_source=audacy.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=button-remote-for-apple-tv&utm_term=scsf-519429&utm_content=a0x1P000004UYzvQAG&scsonar=1">Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV</a>

Photo credit StackedCommerce

Does Siri sometimes not understand what you’re saying? Do you find you end up watching Full House when what you really wanted was House Hunters? If you’re yearning for the good old days when you just pushed a button to change the program, you’re in luck. This Function101 Button Remote features infrared technology that will allow you to synchronize the remote control with your TV in just seconds to control power, volume, and mute functions. Easy to use with a wide range of connectivity, it has been fully tested with Apple TV and Apple TV 4K. No voice function is required.

Buy it from the Audacy Shop for $25.46 (was $29) with code SAVE15NOV.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop

— Style your hair in less time and for less money with this pre-Black Friday deal

— Tap into Amazon's selling power with a pre-Black Friday deal on dropshipping courses

— This 3-piece EcoEgg laundry set is on sale for 15% off in pre-Black Friday sale

— 10 discounted gifts your favorite Apple enthusiast will love

— Save over $100 on this under desk exercise bike during pre-Black Friday Sale

— This $25 Restaurant.com gift card is under $5 ahead of Black Friday

— Shop these pre-Black Friday deals for all the music lovers in your life

— Let your inner Picasso shine with these epic $30 drawing lessons

— Charge 13 devices simultaneously with a Kickstarter-funded powerhouse generator

— Gas up 3 devices at once with this floating charging stand

— Save $39 on a high-tech turntable that adds vintage flair to your listening experience

— This Kickstarter-funded pop-up cabin attaches right to your car

— Satisfy your wanderlust for less with TravelHacker

— Say goodbye to annoying ear irritation with this visual ear cleaner

— Brush your teeth the right way with the SymplBrush starter kit

— This $75 writing tool will finally kick writer's block to the curb

— This 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is a multi-tasking maven's dream

— Don't head into the rainy season without this at-home golf simulator

— Check out these 7 deals on Callaway golf products before you hit the green

— Step up your golf game with this 14% off innovative training tool

— This anti-snoring sleep aid could save your relationship

— Give your kitchen a major upgrade with over $250 off this Japanese master knife set

— Up your photography game with over $200 off this Pro GPS drone

— Treat yourself to 400 retro video games with this $25 handheld console

— Get a 1-year Sam's Club membership for under $20 through the end of October

— This dual-screen laptop monitor can turn you into a multi-tasking maven

— Catch more ZZZs with this shredded memory foam bamboo pillow

— Let the world know you're vaccinated so life can finally get back to normal

— Treat yourself to this refurbished 6th generation Apple iPad for under $350

— These money-making online course bundles won't be this discounted for long

— Don't go on another trip abroad without these must-have travel subscriptions

— Make all your streaming portable with $200 off this pocket projector

— Science experts created training software to take your baseball skills to the next level

— This bracelet lets the world know you're vaccinated

— This cordless spin mop and polisher will leave your floors spotless

— Give any room in your home an extra bit of style with this LED corner floor lamp

— This pro knife sharpener will actually make you look forward to food prepping

— Never miss a show or sporting event again — this app keeps all your streaming services in one spot

— Remove up to 10 times more plaque with this sleek electric toothbrush

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram