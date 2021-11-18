ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple fanatics will love the pre-Black Friday savings on these cool accessories

By Audacy Staff
 4 days ago

There’s no doubt that people who have Apple devices don’t just like them … They LOVE them!

Whether that’s because they have come to trust Apple to deliver cutting-edge products and well-integrated devices, or because of Apple’s attention to detail, or because the products are easy to learn and simple to use, Apple customers remain true to the brand . And while undoubtedly each of the devices work well on their own, sometimes they just need a little something extra to make the whole Apple experience just that much better. Here are four accessories we think that any Apple fanatic will appreciate.

Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

Photo credit StackedCommerce

Many of us have come to rely on our Apple Watch for so much more than telling time. So when that "battery low" signal shows up, we know we have to have that watch juiced up as fast as possible. But what if we are nowhere near a charger? Alleviate that whole problem (and potentially a little stress) with this wireless charger keychain. It’s portable, it’s pocket-size and it gets your watch running up to full battery by simply placing it on the black magnetic charger.

Buy it from the Audacy Shop for $16.99 (was $49) with code SAVE15NOV.

2-Pack: Earhoox for Apple AirPods Pro

Photo credit StackedCommerce

There’s not much that’s more frustrating than getting your pace going on the treadmill, grooving to your favorite beats on your Apple AirPods Pro , and having the earbuds fall out. Eliminate the possibility of that scenario with these sweat and waterproof Earhoox. As the name implies, they hook around your ears, no matter what their shape, and offer a soft, comfortable fit, so your buds will always stay put.

Buy it from the Audacy Shop for $13.59 (was $20) with code SAVE15NOV.

4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger

Photo credit StackedCommerce

Not being connected in our tech-driven world is not an option. So when our devices run out of juice, we want—no, we need—them to be at full capacity sooner rather than later. Charge your iPhone, your Apple Watch, your USB-C and Micro USB devices at the same time, thanks to the four different connectors running through one cord.

Buy it from the Audacy Shop for $15.29 (was $34) with code SAVE15NOV.

Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV

Photo credit StackedCommerce

Does Siri sometimes not understand what you’re saying? Do you find you end up watching Full House when what you really wanted was House Hunters? If you’re yearning for the good old days when you just pushed a button to change the program, you’re in luck. This Function101 Button Remote features infrared technology that will allow you to synchronize the remote control with your TV in just seconds to control power, volume, and mute functions. Easy to use with a wide range of connectivity, it has been fully tested with Apple TV and Apple TV 4K. No voice function is required.

Buy it from the Audacy Shop for $25.46 (was $29) with code SAVE15NOV.

