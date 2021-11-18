ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The AP Interview: Meng Hongwei’s wife slams ‘monster’ China

By associatedpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYON, France (AP) — Shedding her anonymity in an interview with The Associated Press, the wife of the former president of Interpol who disappeared and was imprisoned in...

Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
Grace Meng
Reuters

U.S. cooperation with partners causing China 'heartburn' -Campbell

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Expanded U.S. cooperation with partners is causing China "heartburn" and Chinese President Xi Jinping made clear to President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting that Washington's work to bolster ties with allies represented Cold War thinking, the White House Indo-Pacific coordinator said on Friday. Kurt...
Washington Examiner

Xi has been China's own worst enemy

It is easy to look at recent news from China with alarm. Beijing’s recent hypersonic vehicle tests, expanded nuclear arsenal, and bellicosity toward Taiwan have prompted concern by the United States and its allies. But there is some positive news: Xi Jinping is still the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. And few have done more to alert the world to the threat posed by the Chinese communist regime.
Defense One

The World Is Fed Up With China’s Belligerence

In Chinese-speaking communities beyond the reach of Beijing’s censorship regime, the song “Fragile” has been an unexpected hit. With more than 26 million views on YouTube since dropping in mid-October, the satirical love song to Chinese nationalism has topped the site’s charts for Taiwan and Hong Kong, its lyrics mocking Chinese Communist Party rhetoric about Taiwan while also taking aim at Xi Jinping and Chinese censors.
shorelinemedia.net

The AP Interview: Ex-Interpol wife sheds anonymity

In China, Grace Meng enjoyed the privileges of being married to a top police official. Now, he's jailed in China's and she lives in France under police protection. In The AP Interview, she sheds her anonymity to tell her story. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Reuters

Japan's foreign minister says China invited him for visit

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday he has been invited to visit China. Hayashi said in an interview on Fuji TV that his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi invited him during a phone call on Thursday. He said he was considering his response and nothing had been decided yet, the network said.
France
China
China demands Lithuania mend rift over Taiwan relations

BEIJING (AP) — China is demanding that Lithuania end its newly enhanced relationship with Taiwan that has already prompted Beijing to downgrade diplomatic ties with the EU-member nation. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday demanded Lithuania “immediately put right its mistake” of allowing the self-governing island to open a de-factor embassy in Lithuania under the name Taiwanese Representative Office. China earlier expelled the Lithuanian ambassador and withdrew its own ambassador from Lithuania. China and Taiwan split amidst civil war in 1949 and Beijing threatens to use force to bring the island under its control. Some governments, including the U.S. and Japan, have official diplomatic ties with Beijing while maintaining extensive informal relations with Taiwan.
Birmingham Star

China follows through on its vow to punish Lithuania over Taiwan

After vowing to retaliate against Lithuania's move to allow Taiwan open a ?representative office? in Vilnius, Beijing has announced it is downgrading diplomatic relations with the Baltic state. In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese foreign ministry said that China's diplomatic relations with Lithuania will be formally lowered to the...
milwaukeesun.com

Experts: China May Attempt to Use North Korea to Counter US

WASHINGTON - Experts believe Beijing may come to see North Korea as leverage for challenging Washington's position on multiple issues, including the U.S. goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 'In light of the great power competition, China sees North Korea as leverage more than ever,' said Yun Sun, director of...
TheDailyBeast

China Locked Her Up for Reporting on COVID Outbreak—Now She’s Nearly Dead

One of the few journalists who was brave enough to report on the Chinese government’s response to the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan is on the verge of death in prison, her family has said. Former lawyer Zhang Zhan, 38, went to Wuhan as a citizen journalist in February 2020 to report on the unfolding chaos. In a series of videos shot on her phone, she questioned how the government was responding to the outbreak before she was detained in May 2020. She was then sentenced to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” Now, her family says that, as a result of a hunger strike, she’s at risk of death. According to The Guardian, her brother wrote on Twitter that she now weighs less than 90 pounds and and “may not live for much longer.” Zhang Ju wrote: “She may not survive the coming cold winter... I hope the world remember how she used to be.” On Thursday, Amnesty International said Zhang “is at risk of dying if she is not urgently released to receive medical treatment.”
