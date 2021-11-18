ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MO

Cassidy Rainwater: Missing woman was kept in cage, killed, dismembered, authorities say

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEzCE_0d0XaVEl00

BUFFALO, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say remains found at a southwest Missouri home were those of a missing woman who was photographed partially nude inside a cage.

Two men were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater.

James Phelps and Timothy Norton were arrested in September after authorities say photos of Rainwater, nearly naked and in a cage, were found on Phelps’ phone.

They had previously been charged with kidnapping in Rainwater’s disappearance.

Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice said Rainwater was disemboweled and dismembered after she was strangled, and some of her remains were found in a freezer.

Norton’s lawyer said his client will plead not guilty.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MO
State
Missouri State
Buffalo, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Rice
Person
James Phelps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Weather#Dallas#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy