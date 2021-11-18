ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Steve Bannon due back in court after pleading not guilty to contempt of Congress

By Nightly News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 29

Bill Johnson
3d ago

His defense will be "how can I be responsible for anything I do when Im plastered most of my waking hours,your honor?

Reply(1)
14
Summer/Winter
3d ago

I'll be glad when the headlines read, "Bannon Neo- Natzi Headed To Leavenworth KANSAS Penitentiary"!!

Reply(2)
15
Be Kind
2d ago

I look forward to not seeing his mug anymore. knowing what he is and the horrible things he has done, makes me sick to my stomach.

Reply
6
Related
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chicago Sun-Times

Steve Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear in...
U.S. POLITICS
KTVN.com

Steve Bannon Indicted on Contempt Charges for Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department said Friday that Bannon was indicted on one count for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
lawfareblog.com

Why the Justice Department Is Taking So Long to Indict Steve Bannon

Attorney General Merrick Garland is frustrating a lot of people. Congress held Steve Bannon in contempt fully three weeks ago, and the Justice Department still has not yet indicted him. Over at Vanity Fair, Eric Lutz frets that Garland is “setting a dangerous precedent” by taking so long to spring the trap:
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
HuffingtonPost

Adam Schiff: Steve Bannon Indictment Will 'Without A Doubt' Sway Others

Steve Bannon’s indictment on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress will “without a doubt” drive others to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who expressed hesitancy to offer immunity in exchange for testimony. “Witnesses see that if they don’t cooperate,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Contempt Of Congress#Pillowcase
MSNBC

Steve Bannon's indictment reveals a dangerous congressional dependency

On Friday, the Justice Department obtained a grand jury indictment against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The news was celebrated by supporters of the committee’s work — and of congressional oversight more generally — as a rare instance in which the executive branch agreed to enforce a politically divisive congressional subpoena against a former executive branch adviser.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

What Awaits Steve Bannon For His Misbehavior: Nothing Good!

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was formed on July 1. On Oct. 7, Steve Bannon was subpoenaed for his testimony and production of documents on Oct. 21. On Oct. 8, a lawyer for Bannon wrote in a letter to the...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Video Games
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy