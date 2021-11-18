ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans attacked: Suspect arrested in Akron American Legion violence

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

(WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers.)

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department announced a second arrest this week in an attack on a group of veterans outside an American Legion.

On October 30, police say a volunteer was outside American Legion Post 449 on Kenmore Blvd. when a group of men drove up in a car.

Surveillance video showed the men start attacking the volunteer.

Two men inside the American Legion came outside to help.

They were attacked too.

The video shows three men beating and kicking the veterans, throwing them to the ground.

The men got into the car and drove away while the veterans were still on the ground.

Police say Shaun Husk, Jr., 19, Cody Sell, 19, and Michael Baratko, 25, were responsible for the attack.

Akron police announced Wednesday that Sell was in custody. Husk was arrested earlier this month.

Husk Jr. (left), Baratko and Sell (Photos courtesy: Akron police)

Baratko is still on the loose.

If you have information, call Akron police at (330)375-2490 or call Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

