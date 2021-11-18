Student, another driver injured after school bus crashes in Orange County

Central Florida school bus (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating after a school bus crashed in Orange County.

Troopers said the crash happened at 6:05 a.m. at the intersection of Econlockhatchee Trail and University Boulevard.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said the school bus had one student on board and was traveling northbound on Econ, making a right turn to travel east onto University Boulevard.

They said an SUV was traveling eastbound on University Boulevard and may have run the light.

Witnesses told troopers that as the bus was making the right turn, the light changed from red to green for an SUV.

The SUV then struck the bus and the SUV overturned.

A female student on the bus initially refused to be taken to a hospital, but she was transported 30 minutes later with minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said they will continue to investigate to see which vehicle had the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back and watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates.