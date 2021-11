Hungry Westport patrons soon will be able to grab a slice of the pizza they’ve known for years from a different, but even more well-known, local name. Guy’s Snacks (It’s OK if you have the “Don’t forget the Guy’s” jingle running through your head.) will open a deli in the old Joe’s Pizza Buy the Slice spot. The deli at 4058 Pennsylvania Ave. will have sandwiches, but also feature pizza and chicken wings from the old Joe’s recipes, The Kansas City Star reports.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO