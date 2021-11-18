Things To Do Around DFW: November 18-21

Addison After Dark: Harvest Hootenanny

Celebrate fall and get your hootenanny on with live music from the Bodarks and singer-songwriter James Lann. Grab a bite from a gourmet food truck, visit the petting zoo, get your airbrush tattoo and take a scenic trip on their hayride.

Where: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Dr., Addison

When: Saturday November 20, 7 p.m.

Cost: FREE admission

More info: https://addisonafterdark.com/harvest-hootenanny/

Back to the 80’s

You’ll be filled with nostalgia at Back to the 80's, featuring: A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Missing Persons, Dramarama, Stacey Q, Animotion, Tommy Tutone, Anything Box and The Flirts.

Where: Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Pl., Grand Prairie

When: Friday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Cost: $29 and up

More info: https://texastrustcutheatre.com/events/detail/?event_id=404930

Billy Bob’s: Nelly (Thursday), Riley Green (Friday), Tracy Byrd (Saturday)

Where: Billy Bob’s, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Ft Worth

When: Thursday at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m.

Cost: $18-$100

More info: https://billybobstexas.com/events

Cats - Broadway at the Bass

Rediscover CATS—the beloved musical with breathtaking music—including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory.” Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation — experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again! It’s playing this weekend only.

Where: Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth

When: November 17-21

Cost: Starting at $55

More info: https://www.basshall.com/tickets--events/broadway-at-the-bass/2021-2022-season/

Clint Eastwood - A Cinematic Legacy

WarnerMedia presents this exhibition of props and costumes from 50 years of filmmaking at Warner Bros., along with memorabilia from Clint Eastwood's personal collection. Items include the Gran Torino car from the 2008 film "Gran Torino," boxing gloves from 2004's "Million Dollar Baby," Bradley Cooper's costume from 2014's "American Sniper," the saxophone from 1988's "Bird," Clint Eastwood's director's chair, and much more. The free exhibition runs through November 29.

Where: AT&T Discovery District, 208 S. Akard St., Dallas

When: Daily through November 28

Cost: Free

More info: https://discoverydistrict.att.com/event/clint-eastwood-a-cinematic-legacy/

Chi Omega Christmas Market

The Chi Omega Christmas Market is back for it's 44th year and in-person! They can't wait to welcome back all their loyal shoppers as they kickstart the season of giving.

This year, The Chi Omega Christmas Market is moving to the Automobile Building at Fair Park! Shop our 200+ fabulous merchants selling clothes, toys, gourmet food, items for kids & teens, jewelry, home decor and more. It’s all for a good cause as they raise money to fund their non-profit beneficiaries.

Where: Automobile Building at Fair Park, 1121 1st Ave., Dallas

When: Wednesday, November 17 - Saturday, November 20

Cost: $15 - $100

More info: https://www.chiomegaxmas.org/

Christmas Extravaganza at the Star

When you think about it, we would have never had Christmas without a star. So, maybe it’s only natural that The Star in Frisco hosts this celebration on select nights through December 18? This holiday season, the Dallas Cowboys will host the fifth annual Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant at The Star in Frisco every Friday and Saturday evening at 6pm from Nov. 19 through Dec. 18 on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

It’s an electrifying 20-minute show…a powerful mix of game day excitement and Christmas cheer on Tostitos Championship Plaza. Kicking off with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree by a Dallas Cowboys alumni, Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza then leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, Cowboys Rookie Squad, mascot Rowdy, Santa Claus, and special appearances from Dallas Cowboys Football heroes.

This Friday night, Gene and Jerry Jones will be the special guests.

Where: Omni Frisco at The Star, 11 Cowboys Way, Frisco

When: November 19, 20, 26, 27 & December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18

Cost: Free

More info: https://thestardistrict.com/christmas/

Crowder in Concert

One of the top Gospel/Contemporary Christian voices of the last two decades is in Grand Prairie. He’s promoting his new album, Milk and Honey. Crowder was born in Texarkana - and came to popularity while in Waco.

Where: Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Pl., Grand Prairie

When: Thursday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $30 and up

More info: https://www.axs.com/events/401271/crowder-tickets

DSO: The Concert Truck

Back by popular demand, the DSO and The Concert Truck are presenting collaborative community concerts across the city, featuring musicians of the DSO and other arts organizations. The pop-up concerts are held outdoors where audiences and performers are able to maintain a safe distance while enjoying live performances. Performances are free and last 45 to 60 minutes.

This weekend’s performances are:

Thursday, November 18, 12:00pm - University of Texas at Dallas - Science Learning Center (800 W Campbell Rd)

Saturday, November 20, 12:00pm - Central Market, Plano

Saturday, November 20, 4:30pm - Knox Street Dallas

Sunday, November 21, 12:00pm - Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St)

Sunday, November 21, 4:00pm - Crawford Park

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.dallassymphony.org/the-concert-truck-residency/

Dallas Arboretum: Holiday at the Arboretum

Holiday at the Arboretum is one of Dallas’ favorite holiday traditions! Stroll the garden to see the 25-foot-tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos that represent each of the 12 Days of Christmas. In the evenings, the garden comes to life for a beautiful nighttime experience aglow with over one million lights. The Christmas Village features visits with Santa Claus, entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options, plusa the NEW 50-foot tall Dazzling Musical Tree with 42,000 lights and holiday tunes.

Where: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: Through December 31

Cost: $12 - $17

More info: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/

Dallas Zoo Lights Drive-Thru

Cruise the mile-long route through the Dallas Zoo and enjoy many magical holiday moments along the way! Featuring one million twinkling lights, elaborate holiday-themed displays, dazzling 3-D lighted sculptures, larger-than-life animal lanterns, and more, all from the comfort of your vehicle. NEW THIS YEAR — immersive video projection mapping will transform select areas along the path, and the route ends with a bigger, brighter Reliant Holiday Village! Tickets must be purchased online.

Where: Dallas Zoo, 650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas

When: Now - January 2 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $50-$65

More info: https://www.dallaszoo.com/zoolights/

Elf on the Shelf Holiday Journey

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is coming to Choctaw Stadium in Arlington (formerly Globe Life Park) with a one-of-a-kind, open-air experience to spread a Texas-sized serving of Christmas cheer!

With Christmas Spirit running low, Santa’s sleigh’s compass goes haywire, and Scout Elf Tiny Tinkerman and the Scout Elves need human help! Where’s the Lone Star State’s best place for finding cheer? Choctaw Stadium's dazzling star-filled concourse, of course!

Join Scout Elf Tiny Tinkerman and the Scout Elves on a quest to collect the ingredients for Christmas Spirit, as you and your elf-loving crew magically shrink down to elf size and embark on a journey through twinkling wonderlands to set Santa and Christmas back on course!

Where: Choctaw Stadium, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington

When: Now through January 2

Cost: $20 - $50

More info: https://elfontheshelfjourney.com/dallas/

The Friends Experience

The FRIENDS Experience is coming to Dallas this fall! Get ready to step inside the world of FRIENDS on November 4th. Explore 12 rooms of set recreations, Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and Central Perk. You’ll even get to poke Ugly Naked Guy.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano

When: Now through January 17

Cost: Starting at $32.50

More info: https://www.friendstheexperience.com/dallas/

George W. Bush Presidential Center: Out of Many, One

While permanent exhibits at the George W. Bush Presidential Center (like the Oval Office, etc) are closed due to COVID right now... an exhibit called, "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants" is available. The exhibit includes 43 portraits painted by George W. Bush, statistics about immigration and policy recommendations. Out of Many, One includes paintings of celebrities like Dirk Nowitzki, Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright and lesser known immigrants who may know the former president personally. Included with the paintings are stories about how each person adjusted to life in America.

Where: 2943 SMU Blvd, Dallas

When: Now through January 3, 2022

Cost: $15 - $21 / Free for military (current) / $10 for retired military

More info: https://www.georgewbushlibrary.gov/visit/buy-tickets

Hamilton at Fair Park

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, HAMILTON has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. This show is recommended for ages 10 and up. It has a run time of 2 hours 45 minutes with 1 intermission.

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave., Dallas

When: Now through December5

Cost: Varies ($49 and up)

More info: https://dallassummermusicals.org/shows/hamilton/

Heard Natural Science Museum: Dinosaurs Live!

Encounter the 46-foot T-Rex and nine new life-size animatronic dinosaurs along the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary’s nature trails at the 15th annual Dinosaurs Live! Let your imagination run wild with this life-size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit. The exhibit always gives families and friends a fun, educational activity to enjoy together. See the dinosaurs move and hear them roar! Photo op and play area dinosaurs will be available as well. This year, the exhibit also features an outdoor fossil dig.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary, 1 Nature Place, McKinney

When: Now through February 21

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids/seniors, Free for 2 & under

More info: https://www.heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live/

Immersive Van Gogh

The highly-anticipated Immersive Van Gogh experience opens this weekend. It’s 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Where: Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Daily through Jan 3

Cost: $30 - $100

More info: https://www.dallasvangogh.com/

JFK Conference

The 9th Annual JFK Assassination Conference is in-person or on Zoom Friday through Sunday. This conference is sure to include a lot of alternate theories about the assassination of JFK, some 58 years ago.

Where: Magnolia Hotel Dallas, 1401 Commerce St., Dallas

When: November 18 - November 20

Cost: $40 and up

More info: https://jfkdallasconference.com/

Julia at Magnolia at the Modern

Julia tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even about women. Using never-before-seen archival footage, personal photos, first-person narratives, and cutting-edge, mouth-watering food cinematography, the film traces Julia Child's surprising path, from her struggles to create and publish the revolutionary Mastering the Art of French Cooking (1961), which has sold more than 2.5 million copies to date, to her empowering story of a woman who found fame in her fifties and her calling as an unlikely television sensation.

Where: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth

When: November 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28

Cost: $7 - $10

More info: https://www.themodern.org/film/julia

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

It's an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Visitors will walk through the world-famous “Jurassic World” gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore richly themed environments. Guests will have an up close look at a Velociraptor, stand under a towering Brachiosaurus, and encounter the most fearsome of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Where: Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

When: Now through January 2

Cost: $29.50 for adults (16 years +) and $19.50 for youth (3- 15 years)

More info: https://jurassicworldexhibition.com/

The Light Park in Grand Prairie

The Light Park invites you to an electric holiday light show, featuring millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music. Open 7 days a week from November 5th through January 2nd, this show promises to bring holiday spirit to the entire family.

Where: Lone Star Park, 1000 Lone Star Pkwy., Grand Prairie

When: Daily through January 2 (starting at 5:30 p.m.)

Cost: $30 and up

More info: https://www.thelightpark.com/calendars/grand-prairie

Luke Combs in Concert (at the AAC)

It’s the What You See Is What You Get 2021 Tour. Country music superstar Luke Combs is joined by Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher

Where: American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas

When: Thursday, November 18 and Friday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $45 and up

More info: https://www.americanairlinescenter.com/events/detail/luke-combs-2

The Modern Lights

The Modern trees are illuminated with an array of festive lights in celebration of the holiday season. Passersby experience a stunning display, and visitors are invited to enjoy evening viewing opportunities. The museum galleries are open with free admission until 8 pm on Fridays. Cafe Modern is open for dinner on Fridays from 5-8:30. Plus on the First Friday of each month, the First Friday House Band plays music in the museum's Grand Lobby from 5 to 8 pm.

Where: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth

When: Now through February 6

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.themodern.org/modern-lights

Nunsense - at Main Stage Irving

Join the Little Sisters of Hoboken (well, what’s left of them, that is) for a hysterically haphazard variety show to raise emergency funds for the convent. After a bad batch of Sister Julia – Child of God’s vichyssoise killed off fifty-two of the nuns, the survivors emptied the coffers to bury the deceased but ran out of cash before the last few bodies could be laid to rest (don’t worry – they’re in the kitchen freezer). Will their prayers be answered before the health department discovers their secret? With hilarious talent acts, tongue-in-cheek musical numbers, and help from the audience, Nunsense has blessed theatregoers worldwide for over 30 years and is sure to have you rolling with laughter! A heavenly delight that's sinfully funny!

Where: Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving

When: November 19 - 20

Cost: $25 and up

More info: https://mainstageirving.com/nunsense/

Panther Island Ice

Panther Island Ice returns to Fort Worth this holiday season at the Coyote Drive-In. Fort Worth’s outdoor skating rink offers public skating seven days a week, through January 17, 2022. The rink is real ice, and is located mostly under a large pavilion. Patrons can take advantage of free parking, and the drive-in’s other amenities, like covered seating, gas heaters, and a full menu, including beer and wine. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time, online.

Where: Coyote Drive-In, 223 NE 4th St, Fort Worth

When: Daily through January 17, 2022

Cost: $13/person ($10 for military, their families, and Tarleton students)

More info: https://pantherislandice.com/

Parade of Lights in Fort Worth

It's a renewed, live and in-person, GM Financial Parade of Lights! It’s a day filled with exciting things to do throughout Downtown, from taking care of your holiday shopping to dining out, all while enjoying the holiday spirit of one of the country’s top holiday parades.

The parade begins at 6:00 PM at the intersection of Weatherford and Throckmorton Streets. The parade proceeds east along Weatherford Street, turns south on Commerce and goes all the way to 9th Street. At 9th Street the parade turns west, proceeds past the Convention Center to Houston St., and then turns north on Houston Street to 2nd St. The final turns for the parade are west on 2nd St. to Throckmorton Street, and south to 3rd St. where the parade will end.

Where: Downtown Fort Worth

When: Sunday, November 21st, 6:00 p.m.

Cost: $15 for reserved seating

More info: https://www.fortworthparadeoflights.org/parade-information/street-seats/

Pumpkin Spice 5K/10K & Half Marathon

This race, emanating from Panther Island Pavilion and The Shack in Fort Worth, is billed as “the most festive fall 5K, 10K & Half Marathon of the season.” Enjoy routes along Trinity River Trails and hang out with us for the afterparty with Pumpkin Spice coffee, hot chocolate, fall festive beer, goodies and great music.

Where: Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth

When: Saturday, November 20, 8:00 am

Cost: $45 - $100

More info: https://www.runproject.org/events/pumpkin-spice-race

Radiance at the Ranch in Weatherford

Holiday magic returns to Radiance at the Ranch. It’s a drive-through light spectacular at Parker County Sheriff's Posse. View over three million lights, while listening to your favorite holiday classics from the comfort of your vehicle. VIP admission includes a VIP entrance lane for faster access to the show, hot chocolate for every member of the family and Magic Light Glasses and treats for the kids!

Where: Parker County Sheriff's Posse, 2251 Mineral Wells Hwy., Weatherford

When: Daily through December 31

Cost: $30 - $50 per car

More info: https://www.radiancechristmas.com/weatherford

Radiance and Frozen in Frisco

One ticket is all you need to experience BOTH parks! In addition to the Radiance! Light Show, at the ALL-NEW Frozen in Frisco, you’ll experience an outdoor Winter Carnival full of thrills, fun and magical memory-making moments unlike anything in North Texas! Soar down 2- story Ice Tubing Hills, ice skate under the stars, throw snowballs made of REAL snow at Santa’s Snowball Toss, ride the giant Ferris wheel, Christmas Carousel and Train, and spin out on Holiday Bumper Cars, Ride Blitzen the Bucking Reindeer and much more!

Where: Riders Field, 7300 Roughriders Trl., Frisco

When: Daily through January 1

Cost: $20 - $55

More info: https://www.radiancechristmas.com/frisco

Rainbow Vomit presents: Sanctuary

The immersive art exhibit, Rainbow Vomit, has reopened its doors for public and private tours on a newly imagined experience titled “Sanctuary.” This creative refuge will transport guests to a new realm of visual splendor and relaxation that combines many mediums of art into a fun and moving artistic experience. This gallery is great for all ages.

Where: Rainbow Vomit, 3609 Parry Ave, Dallas

When: Daily through December 19

Cost: $17 - $40

More info: https://rainbowvomit.com/

Snowday and Santaland at Galleria Dallas

Immersive exhibitions are all the rage! The two different experiences can be done separately, or you can buy a combo ticket to get into both. At SNOWDAY Season 3, you’ll discover what magic awaits you on the other side of the North Pole where the elves play! It’s an always changing immersive holiday photo experience.

At Santaland, you’ll enjoy a multi-sensory immersive train experience. Then you’ll journey through a magical moonlit forest and enchanted path filled with starry lights, polar bears, and endless photo ops leading to Santa's majestic chalet hideaway. There you will find Santa who already knows every child’s name and what they want most for Christmas!

Where: Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas

When: Daily through January 17

Cost: $12 - $27

More info: https://www.snowdaydallas.com/

Sweettooth Hotel: Rewind

Rewind showcases a curation of local and national artists with purposefully different backgrounds and voices. Each artist has been given a dedicated space to create their own unique art installation. For fans of previous Sweet Tooth Hotel exhibits, they're rebooting a couple of our favorite installations including Joy Ride and Surprise Room. You'll also discover the magic of Rainbow Cave - a brand new creation from the Sweet Tooth Hotel team.

You'll discover a full blown vintage video store full of VHS tapes and a few hidden spaces for you to discover. Each Super Sweet ticket grants you entry to Rewind and a limited edition Sweet Tooth Hotel merch pack featuring an enamel pin, sticker and a locally made mini Wildberry Pop Tart from The Butter Fairy.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm, 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

When: Daily through Jan 30

Cost: $15 for Kids, $20 for Adults, $35 for “Super Sweet” package

More info: https://www.showclix.com/event/rewind-watters-creek/tag/homepage

TEXAS CHRISTKINDL MARKET

Enjoy German-inspired holiday fun at the Texas Christkindl Market. This delightful, FREE, family-friendly market, inspired by a cherished German tradition, features holiday gifts, decorations, music and other traditional festive goods. Holiday shoppers will enjoy exclusive Käthe Wohlfahrt Christmas decorations and designs from the renowned Rothenburg ob der Tauber Christmas Village in Germany. You’ll find unique local vendors, German food, festive music, and more!

Where: Choctaw Stadium, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington

When: Daily through January 2 (11am-9pm) - Closed every Monday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Cost: Admission is Free. Lots of shopping!

More info: https://www.txchristkindlmarket.com/

The Stockyards Championship Rodeo

Grab your boots and Cowboy hat! This rodeo is back! The live and kicking rodeo is every Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m. (Friday...it’s “Free Kid Friday”...buy an adult ticket and get a kid’s ticket free!) It's in the Cowtown Coliseum. Rodeo organizers say you can feel safe as you watch the live rodeo action because they are enforcing social distancing and everyone has to wear a facial covering. Giddy up!

Where: Cowtown Coliseum, 121 E. Exchange Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Adults: $27, Children: $15

More info: https://stockyardsrodeo.com/

The Supreme Leader at Dallas Theater Center

It's the World Premiere of this comedic play written by Don X. Nguyen and directed by Kevin Moriarty

While in boarding school in Switzerland, Kim Jong-Un learns he’s next in line following his older brother’s career-ending trip to Tokyo Disneyland. But he must prove himself. Under the watchful eye of his minder, he sets his paintbrush aside to spy on his pretty American friend Sophie.

Will “Oony” get the girl? Will he make his father proud? Set in the snow globe world of stinky cheese and mountain climbing, this coming-of-age comedy imagines Kim Jong-Un’s final throes of youth before his fateful return to North Korea.

Where: Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas

When: Through November 21

Cost: $15 - $60 ($15 for a digital link)

More info: https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/the-supreme-leader/

Tour of Trees at Trinity Falls

Explore the beautiful model homes of Trinity Falls, accented with themed Christmas trees to celebrate the holiday season. Model homes will be open daily starting at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at noon on Sundays.

Where: Trinity Falls, 7801 Trinity Falls Pkwy., McKinney

When: Now through December 19

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trinity-falls-tour-of-trees-2021-tickets-205798206977

Towers of Tomorrow at the Perot Museum

Featuring 20 iconic skyscrapers from across the globe, Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks makes its Texas debut Sept. 24 at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. The LEGO sculptures – from the world’s tallest building to the Empire State Building – were constructed over 2,000 hours with more than half a million LEGO® bricks by Ryan McNaught, one of only 21 LEGO certified professionals in the world. All ages can get creative as they build upon a growing LEGO installation using thousands of the popular colored bricks.

Where: Perot Museum, 2201 N Field, Dallas

When: Now through April 24, 2022

Cost: $28 for adult (less for members, kids, seniors)

More info: https://www.perotmuseum.org/

The Trains at NorthPark

The Trains at NorthPark is back for its 34th season. They call it the most elaborate miniature toy train exhibit in Texas. Travel across America as the trains (with 750 rail cars) navigate 1,300 feet of track, chugging past features like the White House, Time Square, Grand Central Station, the Grand Canyon, the Golden Gate Bridge, and more. Most importantly, the exhibit benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. Since 1987, the Trains have raised more than $13 million for RMHD allowing them to serve more than 40,000 families.

Where: NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expy, Dallas

When: Now - January 2

Cost: $10 adults, $5 for ages 3-12. Under 2 and 65+ free

More info: http://www.thetrainsatnorthpark.com/

