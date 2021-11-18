ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Former Raiders player involved in deadly crash misses alcohol test, ordered to appear in court

By Caroline Bleakley, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shGvr_0d0Xa6V500

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III was ordered to appear in court over a missed alcohol test.

Ruggs’ attorneys appeared on his behalf Wednesday morning for a motion hearing. Judge Suzan Baucum said Ruggs must make a court appearance because he missed a breath check-in. Although his attorneys argued Ruggs has been dutiful and self-tested shortly after missing the test, Judge Baucum said that didn’t matter and ordered him to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 22.

Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs yelled at police, hospital staff after fatal crash, records show

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death in connection with a deadly crash on Nov. 2. Court documents revealed Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit and was speeding at 156 mph seconds before the crash. His Corvette rear-ended Tina Tintor’s car on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway causing it to catch fire, killing her and her dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNxEz_0d0Xa6V500
Judge Suzan Baucum orders Henry Ruggs III to appear in court for a missed alcohol test. (KLAS-TV)

Judge Joe Bonaventure had set Ruggs’ bail at $150,000 during his initial hearing but ordered that he abstain from alcohol and be tested four times a day for alcohol or face returning to jail.

Ruggs’ attorneys were in court on a motion to get all Clark County Fire Department communications regarding the crash. Baucum told the attorneys they can issue their own subpoena for those records.

Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III involved in fiery fatal crash, faces DUI resulting in death

His attorneys have said that firefighters were slower to put out the fire in Tintor’s car. The Clark County Fire Department issued a statement last week saying “There were no delays in the response or in the attack on the fire.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chesnoff
chatsports.com

Ordered To Appear In Court

Henry Ruggs was just ordered to show up in court next Monday ... after a judge said the former Las Vegas Raiders star missed a required breath test. The NFL player's attorneys were in court Wednesday over a separate matter in the DUI crash case ... when the judge presiding over the hearing said Ruggs did not properly submit a breath test earlier this month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TMZ.com

Henry Ruggs Appears In Court Over Missed Breath Test

Henry Ruggs is back in the public eye ... the ex-Raiders star just showed up to a Las Vegas courthouse after a judge ordered him to appear over a missed breath test. Ruggs entered the court in a black shirt, black pants and black bowtie -- and walked with seemingly no issues whatsoever.
POLITICS
WIBW

Autopsies ordered in deadly Cowley County crash involving combine

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a combine. The crash happened on Sunday at 12:19 p.m. The sheriff’s office said a vehicle was traveling south on 75th Road and struck a combine, just south of the intersection of 75th and 102nd Road.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
fox9.com

Waukesha Christmas parade: SUV driver ID'd, AP reports

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into a holiday parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, Associated Press reported on Monday, Nov. 22. The Waukesha Christmas parade person of interest has been identified as Darrell E....
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Dui#Attorneys#Las Vegas Raiders#Hectormejianews#Klas Tv
CBS Pittsburgh

Preliminary Hearing Set For Louis Lipps, Jr.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Steelers player is due back in court today on DUI charges. Louis Lipps, Jr. is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in connection with an incident that took place on Mt. Washington earlier this month. Related stories: Louis Lipps: Former Steelers WR Will Skip Hall Of Honor Ceremonies This Weekend Former Steelers WR Louis Lipps Jr. Arrested On DUI Charges On Mt. Washington Police say Lipps hit a parked trailer and then blew nearly three times the legal limit on a breathalyzer.
NFL
York Dispatch Online

Woman ejected in crash found barefoot two hours later: police

A 19-year-old woman who was ejected during a crash was found barefoot and lying on the ground — two hours later. Police say Stephanie Bardach, 19, crashed her car about 12:15 a.m. Monday on a bridge at Boyer Run Road and East Mount Hope Road in Lancaster County. Northern Lancaster...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
York Dispatch Online

Woman missing since Monday found dead

A 57-year-old Lancaster County woman who went missing Monday has been found dead, police said Wednesday morning. Police discovered Jennifer Herr’s body Tuesday evening in the Lancaster County Central Park off Rockford Road in West Lampeter Township. Her Toyota Prius had been found parked there earlier in the day, according...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Zac Stacy Victim Back In Hospital Over Injuries Suffered In Attack

Kristin Evans -- the woman who was brutally attacked by Zac Stacy -- is back in the hospital dealing with injuries she suffered in the violent incident, TMZ Sports has learned. Sources tell us Evans, who initially received medical care in the hours following the attack, returned to the hospital...
NFL
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested for exposing himself and more during church, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police arrested a man after he was exposing himself and more during church service, according to a social media post from the department. Officers were called to a church on Phillips Street after a complaint that a man was exposing and “pleasuring himself while sitting in his seat inside the church’s sanctuary during church services,” Dyersburg police said.
DYERSBURG, TN
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy