Sunshine Returns For A Cold Day

By Alan Crone
 4 days ago
Clouds have cleared overnight, and temps have dropped near or below freezing across far northern OK with locations along and south of I-40 into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A surface ridge of high pressure will be centered across far NE OK today and move eastward early Friday morning. Today looks good with a mostly sunny sky, lighter winds compared to yesterday, and afternoon highs into the lower to mid-50s. Temps will drop tonight with most of Eastern OK below freezing after 1 a.m. through early Friday morning before south winds increase and temps begin to warm. Locations near and south of the metro that have not experienced a freeze this season will have a freeze warning for this period.

Locations to the north will drop into the mid to upper 20s but no freeze warning will be in place because these locations have already experienced freezing temps earlier this season. As the ridge moves east, gusty southeast winds will return from 15 to 25 mph and will remain in this general range Saturday with morning lows in the 30s and highs near 60 Friday and in the upper 60s, near 70 Saturday. The next front quickly arrives early Sunday morning to midday with highs into the upper 50s or lower 60s with any shower or storm activity located east of the area. Chilly weather will follow Monday with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Next week we'll track two systems. One arriving Wednesday and the other near or south of the area Thursday night into Friday. The probability for showers or storms Wednesday will also be slightly east of the area but colder air will arrive with highs Thursday into the upper 40s or lower 50s. Data has now diverged significantly for Thursday evening into Friday and could support some precipitation chances for part of the area Thursday before exiting early Friday morning. These portions of the forecast will continue to change for the next few days. Check back often for updates.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

A partial lunar eclipse will occur overnight into pre-dawn Friday. The clouds should stay away from the area with excellent viewing opportunities. The eclipse will begin shortly after midnight, with the maximum at 3 am and ending shortly after 6 am early Friday morning. The best window for viewing will be from approximately 1 am to 4 am.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

