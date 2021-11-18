ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Hospitalized After 2-Car Crash Near Crow Creek In Tulsa

By Johnny Resendiz
 4 days ago
Tulsa Police are investigating a crash on Riverside Drive heading over the Crow Creek bridge.

Officers say there is still a lot to be determined in this crash but that three people are in critical condition. Police say around midnight, a black Cadillac was trying to pass another car near 31st St on Riverside and hit the left side of it.

The Cadillac then hit a curb and crashed into the creek. All three people inside the Cadillac are in critical condition and were taken to a hospital Thursday morning.

Tulsa Police say the person inside the blue car was not injured. Tulsa Police Lieutenant Brandon Davis says he thinks police and medical crews were able to save the injured group of young adults in time. Lt. Davis says they are investigating whether alcohol was involved in this crash.

