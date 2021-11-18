OHP Prepares For Unrest Following Jones' Scheduled Execution

Protests outside the governor’s mansion are expected to start back up at 8 a.m. Thursday with activists calling for the governor to grant Julius Jones clemency.

Wednesday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in full tactical gear stood guard outside the mansion. One person, Pastor Derrick Scobey was arrested during the demonstrations.

Scobey confirmed on Facebook that he was in the Oklahoma County Jail for four hours before being released.

The Facebook post said he was charged with “Obstruction and remaining in an area after being ordered to leave.”

"I think that this is more than just against the death penalty this is an innocent man. I think there are people who are on the fence about the death penalty but they believe that Julius is innocent and that is why they are here," said protester Taylor Cockrell.

Up the street, OHP is increasing security at the State Capitol ahead of a special session and potential protests.

The capitol will be open Thursday as normal, but house offices are planning to close at noon.