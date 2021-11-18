ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

OHP Prepares For Unrest Following Jones' Scheduled Execution

By Jordan Dafnis
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0my1ZT_0d0XZlRS00

Protests outside the governor’s mansion are expected to start back up at 8 a.m. Thursday with activists calling for the governor to grant Julius Jones clemency.

Wednesday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in full tactical gear stood guard outside the mansion. One person, Pastor Derrick Scobey was arrested during the demonstrations.

Scobey confirmed on Facebook that he was in the Oklahoma County Jail for four hours before being released.

The Facebook post said he was charged with “Obstruction and remaining in an area after being ordered to leave.”

"I think that this is more than just against the death penalty this is an innocent man. I think there are people who are on the fence about the death penalty but they believe that Julius is innocent and that is why they are here," said protester Taylor Cockrell.

Up the street, OHP is increasing security at the State Capitol ahead of a special session and potential protests.

The capitol will be open Thursday as normal, but house offices are planning to close at noon.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Julius Jones Is Scheduled to Die Today

The day before her son’s scheduled execution, Madeline Davis-Jones had one request: a hug. That was denied Wednesday when her last visit to Julius Jones, her 41-year-old son who has been on Oklahoma’s death row since he was 19, was conducted on either side of a glass wall. Later, before...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Oklahoma leaders respond to Julius Jones execution

“If we believe, as conservatives, in law and order and the criminal justice system, then we have to make sure the system is getting it right. In this case, the Pardon and Parole Board spent several hours looking at the case, during two separate hearings, and determined that it may not have. We should not execute a man in that context.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julius Jones
The Independent

Kim Kardashian issues passionate anti-death penalty plea ahead of Julius Jones’ scheduled execution

Kim Kardashian has come out in support of inmate Julius Jones, and called for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to spare his life.Jones is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday. The 41-year-old inmate has spent more than half of his life in prison, after being convicted of murdering businessman Paul Howell during a 1999 carjacking when he was 19-years-old – a crime he maintains he did not commit.The Kardashian issued a statement after Jones’ mother was refused an 11th-hour meeting with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, in a last-ditch attempt to call off her son’s execution.“This is the cold machinery of the death...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Highway Patrol
The Intercept

Despite a Botched Execution and Concerns Over Innocence, Oklahoma Prepares to Execute Julius Jones

On the day of Julius Jones’s clemency hearing, a crowd began gathering well before 8 a.m. at the Tabernacle Baptist Church on Oklahoma City’s northeast side. They were dressed for warmth, in winter hats, hoodies, and face masks that read “Justice for Julius.” Some, such as Abraham Bonowitz of Death Penalty Action, were veteran anti-death penalty organizers. Others, like Eugene Smith, were new to the cause. Standing in the parking lot, Smith propped up a massive green banner featuring Jones’s face. It read “Are YOU Willing to Be the Innocent Person Executed?”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Preparations underway as Julius Jones' execution looms

OKLAHOMA CITY — Preparations are underway for the execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones. Gov. Kevin Stitt has until before 4 p.m. Thursday to decide whether to grant clemency for Jones. Supporters of the death row inmate have been rallying for clemency to be approved. The Oklahoma Pardon...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
26
Followers
91
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy