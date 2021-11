Picture this for a second: a relationship in mainstream media with two girls and time travel. It sounds too good to be true, right? Well, trust me, this new adult romance novel has all this, and you’ll want to read it: One Last Stop. Somehow the author, Casey McQuiston (who uses any pronouns), found a brilliant balance between sweet and spicy sapphic romance, science fiction (think Back To The Future but smarter), and an excitingly told coming-of-age story. All this to say, it’s also so cleverly written that you’ll wonder why Red, White, and Royal Blue is their only popular novel (go read that one, too, though, it’s incredible!).

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO