Is U.S. Bancorp Stock Fairly Valued?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Bancorp stock (NYSE: USB) has gained 30% YTD, which is higher than the 25% rise in the S&P500 over the same period. The stock is currently trading at $61 per share and has a potential upside of 10% to its fair value of $67 – Trefis’ estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s...

