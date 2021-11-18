ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Eventus wins Best Market Conduct Solution at Canadian RegTech Awards 2021

By Eventus Systems
Brenham Banner-Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTenth recognition for this year for Validus platform. AUSTIN, Texas and TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Press

TIME Awards a Special Mention to Amber Solution’s AC Switch in its List of Best Inventions of 2021

TIME Awards a Special Mention to Amber Solution's AC Switch in its List of Best Inventions of 2021. DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Solutions, the innovative company dedicated to making electricity safer and smarter through solid-state technologies, today announced that TIME has awarded its AC Switch with a Special Mention in its Best Inventions of 2021 list that came out earlier this week.
ELECTRONICS
Brenham Banner-Press

Moratelindo Expands Capacity in Key Network Sections with Ribbon Optical Solutions

Sumatra backbone and Batam subsea link serve millions with massive transmission capacity and future technology readiness. PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Moratelindo, Indonesia's second largest fixed broadband provider, has selected Ribbon to expand its capacity on two key sections of its network.
PLANO, TX
The Press

Zenarate's AI Coach Named A Finalist For Best Smart Banking Solution At The 2021 Banking Tech Awards In London

Global banks use Zenarate's AI Coach to create confident top-performing customer-facing teams through a breakthrough training approach – Conversation Simulation. PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the world's leading conversation simulation solution, today announced its Zenarate AI Coach has been named a Best Smart Banking Tech Solution finalist for the 2021 Banking Tech Awards. Zenarate's AI Coach immerses customer-facing team members in real-life conversation simulation while providing real-time coaching helping agents master high-impact call scenarios they will face with live customers. Winners will be announced at the Smart Banking Tech Awards event on November 24, 2021, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.
TECHNOLOGY
This Is Reno

Omega Landscape Solutions LLC wins three Nevada Landscaping Awards for work at Reno Public Market (sponsored)

Merits in landscape construction and commercial maintenance awarded to Omega for work at former Shopper’s Square. Omega Landscape Solutions, LLC, won three awards at the Nevada Landscape Association (NLA) Trophy Awards Banquet at the Atlantis Casino on November 5, 2021 for their work at Reno Public Market, a community and shopping hub at the former Shopper’s Square. The landscape company won two awards in landscape construction and one for commercial maintenance for work done on the Reno Public Market property.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Canadian, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Sidney Daily News

Garmann Miller wins national marketing excellence award

MINSTER — Garmann Miller (GM), an award-winning one-stop resource for building and renovation design projects, was presented the No. 1 Corporate Identity award in the nation during the Marketing Excellence Awards ceremony at Zweig Group’s annual ElevateAEC Conference in Denver, Colorado. Zweig Group is the leading research, publishing and advisory...
MINSTER, OH
TravelDailyNews.com

ICCA recognises marketing through transformation with 2021 Best Marketing Award

This year’s exceptional marketing campaigns for the association meetings industry have been awarded by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA). The 2021 ICCA Best Marketing Award winner and outstanding recognitions were announced during the 60th ICCA Congress. This year’s theme 'Marketing through Transformation' aimed to showcase innovation and future-forward thinking during what was a very challenging year.
ECONOMY
Brenham Banner-Press

BJ Energy Solutions and Leading North American Energy Producer Execute Multi-Year Deal to Bring TITAN Next-Generation Fracturing Technology to the Canadian Energy Market Place

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- BJ Energy Solutions (the "Company") has entered into a fifth multi-year fracturing services agreement for its TITAN™ next-generation fracturing technology. BJ executed this latest agreement with a Leading North American Exploration and Production Company for its innovative TITAN Fleet to complement the producer's Canadian operation.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
golfbusinessnews.com

Foxhills wins ‘Best Immersive Experience’ award

Avid travellers looking for a stunning escape to the Surrey countryside can now immerse themselves in an award-winning experience as Foxhills Club & Resort is recognised for its array of leisure pursuits by Condé Nast Johansens. Foxhills was named the Best Immersive Experience as part of the awards, which celebrate...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Best Market#Validus#Market Risk#Regtech Awards 2021#Cnw#Eventus Systems Inc
JustLuxe.com

Award-Winning Plant-Powered Three Spirit Finally Breaks Into US Market

Since launching in 2018, UK-based Three Spirit amassed a cult following that led their plant-based, non-alcoholic spirits to being listed in some of the world’s best bars, including Soho House and Connaught, and sold in luxury retailers like Harvey Nichols and Burford Garden Centre. And now, they’ve finally broken into the US market.
SAN DIEGO, CA
martechseries.com

Zappi Named Best Place to Work in Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards

The award honors Zappi for its engaging and inclusive workplace culture. Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced it has been named Best Place to Work in the first year this category was offered by the Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards. Powered by Quirk’s Media, these awards celebrate the marketing research and insights industry and shine a light on the researchers, vendors, products and services that are adding value and impact to market research.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Escalent Wins Award for Groundbreaking Research at The Marketing Research & Insight Excellence Awards

2021 Quirk’s Media Awards Recognize Escalent with Groundbreaking Research Project Award. Escalent is honored to announce the recognition of one of its financial services research teams as winners of Quirk’s 2021 Groundbreaking Research Project award. Quirk’s recognized the team for their innovation, going above and beyond best practices to ensure the research could influence long-term, broader business objectives. The winning project, resulting in the study Seeing the Unseen: The role gender plays in wealth management, was executed with Merrill to understand gender bias in investing relationships.
ECONOMY
txktoday.com

UA Hope-Texarkana Marketing Team Wins National Marketing Awards

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana College Relations Department was selected as the winner of two medallion awards at the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) Awards competition held this year in Hot Springs, Arkansas. This year’s Medallion Awards competition drew nearly 200 entries from over 100 member colleges across District 4, which includes Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. The Medallion Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication exclusively among two-year community and technical colleges. Judging was done by NCMPR peers and industry experts in one of NCMPR’s six other districts.
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
RETAIL
investing.com

In the World of Crypto, Cardano Could Be a Real Winner

Indeed, when investors see cryptocurrencies trading at a few dollars or less, it is difficult to imagine it can reach the heights of Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency. That’s a rather impressive growth trajectory that’s hard to duplicate. Considering Bitcoin started off at a few cents and is now standing at nearly $60,000 a coin, no one can deny the possibility of other tokens following suit in the long run.
MARKETS
SPY

Here Are 16 Places To Buy N95 Face Masks Online in 2021 (Updated)

March 2021 marked the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown here in the United States, and while mass vaccination is giving many of us reason to feel optimistic again, this is a terrible time to let down your guard. Anecdotally, the Spy team knows a number of people who have contracted COVID recently. And with new contagious variants looming, many experts are worried. As a result, it’s becoming harder and harder to find N95 face masks for sale online. Fortunately, we’re here to connect you with the best places to buy N95 masks online. While you can find N95 masks for...
SHOPPING
thepaypers.com

CUBE to supply regtech services to Revolut

Regtech company CUBE has partnered with financial super app Revolut to provide regulatory technology, with a focus on horizon scanning and managing regulatory change at a global scale. Revolut will have unrestricted access to CUBE’s regulatory intelligence platform, which reportedly monitors the entire regulatory landscape in real time. CUBE’s AI...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy