What is the best album production of 2021?

By MusicRadar Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEST IN TECH 2021: Though we’re not nearly out of the woods yet, this year has seen something of a comeback for the music industry, with artists and producers climbing bleary-eyed out of their bedrooms and returning to studios and stages across the globe to do what they do...

24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
chimesnewspaper.com

“An Evening With Silk Sonic” is the best album of the year

With Bruno Mars’ last album, his turn to old-school R&B made him a perfect candidate for a collaboration with Anderson .Paak. “Leave The Door Open” proved that their new moniker as a duo, “Silk Sonic,” could become a favorite among critics and fans alike. Released on Nov. 12, the duo constructed a short but incredibly sweet collection of tracks that brings listeners back to a bygone era of soulful love ballads and funky dance tracks.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Best 1983 Albums: 67 Excellent Records

The best albums of 1983 reflect the shifting pop landscape. It was a moment when one of the best-selling bands in the world, The Police, brought in elements of punk, New Wave, and reggae into their sound. And Lionel Richie perfected a sort of soft soul music. And R.E.M. began their incredible run of records. In short, it was a strange time where anything goes. We hope this list can serve as the beginning of your journey into a year where anything was possible.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

What is the best new guitar amp/modelling pedal of 2021?

BEST IN GUITARS 2021: The last few years has seen an explosion in this exciting, versatile category, and it's now time to crown 2021's best multi-effects pedal. In the not so distant past, even the best multi-effects pedals were cranky and awkward compared to the best specialist one-use stompboxes out there. But now they're easier to use than ever and, crucially, pump out top level sonics across the board, whether you're a preset surfer or a deep-dive tinker merchant.
MUSIC
Dartmouth

2021 Music in Review: The 10 Best Albums of the Year

This year saw the release of albums featuring new directions that artists devised during the lockdowns as well as albums postponed from their 2020 release due to COVID-19. After the strange, pandemic-dominated year of music that was 2020, 2021 felt like a return to normalcy for the music industry. Albums that had been postponed due to COVID were released, major artists like Kanye West and Drake dropped new albums and many albums devised during the lockdowns of the previous year saw artists exploring new directions. One notable musical event of the year that will not be included on this list was Taylor Swift’s re-releases of her older albums as “Taylor’s Version”; because none of that music was written in 2021, it will not be included on this list. Otherwise, here are the ten best albums released in 2021.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Who is the best online music tech personality of 2021?

BEST IN TECH 2021: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and their ever-proliferating rival platforms have continued to be democratising and (mainly) positive forces in music education, entertainment and criticism. This category is about recognising the talent and dedication of the people bringing you that content on a daily basis. We do a...
EDUCATION
MusicRadar.com

Best in guitars 2021

As we barrel towards the end of another 'interesting' year, we're taking a moment to pause and reflect on the players, music and gear that has caught our attention over these past 12 months. We've corralled shortlists detailing a cross-section of what we feel is the best in guitars 2021....
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Who is the best guitarist-songwriter of 2021?

BEST IN GUITARS 2021: It's time to shine a light on the most overlooked players – the singer-songwriters. Who has moved you with their music this year? Shed a light in the dark or offered some clarity in confusion. Because guitar isn't about showboating, not always. Songcraft is what stands...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The 20 Radiohead guitar chords you need to know

While clocking up a hugely diverse catalogue of albums, Radiohead have retained a level of musicianship and melodic knowhow that’s ensured they’ve remained peerless throughout their lengthy career. The band’s cunning use of passing notes, inversions and slash chords have built up a formidable library of voicings that will have...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Eight Bells Sign to Prophecy Productions for New Album and More

When word first came around of Eight Bells signing to Prophecy Productions for the release of their third album, I called it a good fit. That was Dec. 2020, when the band’s own Melynda Marie Jackson posted on the social media that the band’s next LP — which was called Legacy of Ruin at the time and may or may not still bear that title; it certainly hasn’t become less relevant in the intervening year — was done and would see release through the European imprint, where 2016’s Landless (review here) came out through Profound Lore (also a suitable home). It’s still a good fit.
ROCK MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Learn 8 essential blues guitar lead tricks

Guitar lessons: Arm yourself with eight essential blues guitar tricks to take you on a path to better phrasing and soulful improvised lead lines. Each of these easy lead guitar techniques has been distilled from the styles of many of the most important blues artists such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, BB King, Albert King, Jimi Hendrix, and more.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Perc: 5 things I've learned about music production

The veteran techno producer talks us through five essential production tips, covering kick layering, sidechain buildups and the perils of over-EQing. A mainstay of the UK techno scene, Perc has been pushing the genre forward for almost 20 years, folding influences from noise, drone and industrial music into driven 4/4 constructions that flirt with experimentation without losing sight of the music's raison dêtre - to make people dance.
MUSIC
houstonianonline.com

Adele pursues musical adventure at 30, and it’s her best album to date

It immediately seemed familiar easy for meAnd First new song in six years napkins. This mighty sound against the background of sober autumn piano notes. With a sense of drama, 33-year-old British Adele Adkins is like no other. The song broke many streaming records, only on Spotify the counter appeared to 300 million listeners in one month.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

5 underappreciated songs guitarists need to hear by… The Edge

One, Where The Streets Have No Name, Pride (In The Name Of Love), Bullet The Blue Sky, The Fly, Beautiful Day… in the 40 years since the band released debut album Boy, there’s been a steady stream of go-to U2 anthems built around the uniquely creative, pioneering guitar approach of The Edge.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Issue 377 of Future Music is on sale now

This issue of FM sees us looking both backwards and forwards. On the retro front, in this month’s cover feature we’re exploring the longevity of analogue synthesis. Analogue gear has been around for over 50 years now, and while it would be a complete misnomer to say there’s no innovation happening in the analogue synth sphere, it’s also true that the core tenets of analogue synth design are remarkably similar to those used in the early 1970s.
SHOPPING
MusicRadar.com

5 ways to boost your guitar-playing confidence now

Guitar lessons: By arming yourself with a few electric guitar jamming and improv tips, and getting your onstage environment organised, you can make sure you’re at your best. Here, we've shared some sound advice that will improve your confidence no end at your next rehearsal or gig. 1. One shape,...
MUSIC
edm.com

REZZ's Production Mastery Shines On Mesmerizing Third Album, "Spiral"

REZZ's influence in electronic music is as unique as it is unmatched, a notion that rings as true as ever after the Canadian beatsmith finally unveiled her long-awaited Spiral LP, which arrived today by way of RCA Recordings. Spiral is REZZ's most cohesive work yet. The album captures her signature...
MUSIC
97rockonline.com

10 Best Album Art Pieces as Chosen by Incubus’ Brandon Boyd

As the year winds down, Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd is turning his focus to his solo music, announcing that his latest solo effort, Echoes and Cocoons, is set to arrive next spring. Coinciding with that announcement, we've also got new music with the song and video for "Pocket Knife" arriving, complete with artwork for the single done by Boyd himself. And it's the artistic single artwork that inspired us to reach out to Boyd to get his take on his favorite pieces of album artwork.
VISUAL ART
MusicRadar.com

sedatø: "David Bowie and Tony Visconti conducted the sessions. Their vibe — experience, expertise, genius, support, edge — raised the collective level for everyone there"

The duo behind sedatø open up about their new project and recount their experiences working with David Bowie, Tony Visconti and James Murphy on Blackstar. sedatø is Tim Lefebvre and Jason Lindner, two musicians with a potent musical connection and a seriously impressive résumé. After meeting while on tour with saxophone legend Donny McCaslin, the pair were scouted by none other than David Bowie himself, who asked that they join him, Tony Visconti and James Murphy on the recording sessions for Blackstar, his final album.
MUSIC

