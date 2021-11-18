ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Toyota recalls Camrys to fix power brake-assist problems

By Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ut6L4_0d0XYXzx00

(NEXSTAR) – Toyota is recalling more than 227,400 Camry sedans because they can suddenly lose the power assist in the brake system.

The recall covers certain midsize sedans from the 2018 and 2019 model years, mainly in North America.

Toyota said Wednesday in a statement that some brake system components can wear prematurely. If the power brakes fail, the brakes would still work without the power assist. However, the loss of power assist could make the driver more likely to crash.

Costco recalls Kool-Aid drink that may contain metal or glass

Owners whose cars are being recalled will be notified by mid-January. Toyota dealers will inspect a vacuum pump and repair or replace it in affected vehicles.

You can also find out if your car is affected by going to to toyota.com/recall and typing in your car’s VIN number or license plate number.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

