Former Raiders player involved in deadly crash misses alcohol test, ordered to appear in court

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Bleakley
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III was ordered to appear in court over a missed alcohol test.

Ruggs’ attorneys appeared on his behalf Wednesday morning for a motion hearing. Judge Suzan Baucum said Ruggs must make a court appearance because he missed a breath check-in. Although his attorneys argued Ruggs has been dutiful and self-tested shortly after missing the test, Judge Baucum said that didn’t matter and ordered him to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 22.

Lawyers for Henry Ruggs want firefighters’ text messages, claim crews waited 20 minutes to put out flames

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death in connection with a deadly crash on Nov. 2. Court documents revealed Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit and was speeding at 156 mph seconds before the crash. His Corvette rear-ended Tina Tintor’s car on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway causing it to catch fire, killing her and her dog.

Judge Suzan Baucum orders Henry Ruggs III to appear in court for a missed alcohol test. (KLAS-TV)

Judge Joe Bonaventure had set Ruggs’ bail at $150,000 during his initial hearing but ordered that he abstain from alcohol and be tested four times a day for alcohol or face returning to jail.

Ruggs’ attorneys were in court on a motion to get all Clark County Fire Department communications regarding the crash. Baucum told the attorneys they can issue their own subpoena for those records.

His attorneys have said that firefighters were slower to put out the fire in Tintor’s car. The Clark County Fire Department issued a statement last week saying “There were no delays in the response or in the attack on the fire.”

David Chesnoff
Ordered To Appear In Court

Henry Ruggs was just ordered to show up in court next Monday ... after a judge said the former Las Vegas Raiders star missed a required breath test. The NFL player's attorneys were in court Wednesday over a separate matter in the DUI crash case ... when the judge presiding over the hearing said Ruggs did not properly submit a breath test earlier this month.
KLFY News 10

