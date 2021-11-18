ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

DOJ giving $139M to hire 1,000 new police officers

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbVTC_0d0XYTT300

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is giving $139 million to police departments across the U.S. as part of a grant program that would bring on more than 1,000 new officers.

The grant funding through the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services will be awarded to 183 law enforcement agencies across the country and in U.S. territories. The funding is meant to help police departments reduce crime and to encourage community policing.

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The grant awards come as police departments across the U.S. have been facing budget reductions, with cities struggling with ballooning costs from the coronavirus pandemic and national calls to reduce police funding in favor of spending more money on social services. Several police agencies have also delayed or canceled police academy classes, which is likely to leave a number of jobs unfilled as other officers retire.

Law enforcement agencies across the country experienced a wave of retirements and departures and are struggling to recruit the next generation of police officers since George Floyd was killed at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis in May 2020, sparking massive protests about policing and inequity across the country. And amid the national reckoning on policing, communities have been questioning who should become a police officer today.

White House: Justice Dept. will determine amount of payouts to migrant families

The Justice Department said it received nearly 600 applications from police departments in nearly every state and U.S. territory. The grant requires that the money be used to hire additional officers, other than those who would normally be hired using a police department’s operating budget.

The money is given directly to police and sheriff’s departments to hire the new law enforcement officers. The Justice Department says half of the agencies plan to use the money “to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities,” while others will use it to build mental health programs or focus on violent crime — a Justice Department priority.

The money was being provided to police departments both large and small. For example, the grant provides funds for an additional 50 officers in San Francisco, Chicago, Cincinnati and Houston. New Orleans, Cleveland and St. Paul, Minnesota, would receive 30 new officers, and other smaller forces receive a few new officers.

In total, the funding allots 1,066 new officers for a total cost of $139,232,523, the Justice Department said.

Besides funds for hiring, Justice Department policing grants also provide funding for local, state and tribal law enforcement agencies to enhance community policing, in which agencies use relationships with community leaders to establish dialogues about needs and identify residents’ concerns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Breckenridge Awarded COPS Funds to Hire Additional Police Officers

The Breckenridge, Missouri police department was named as one of the law enforcement agencies to receive a Department of Justice grant to advance community policing. The Department of Justice announced more than $139 million in grant funding to 183 agencies across the nation through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program. The funding will allow those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
BRECKENRIDGE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
mprnews.org

Federal grant to help St. Paul police to hire more officers

The city of St. Paul plans to bring on dozens of additional police officers next year with new money from the U.S. Department of Justice. St. Paul has won a $3.7 million federal grant that will allow the city to hire more officers next year. The Department of Justice funding...
SAINT PAUL, MN
tfid.org

Twin Falls Police Department Receives DOJ Grant to Hire 4 Officers

The Department of Justice today announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services’ COPS Hiring Program (CHP). In Idaho, the City of Twin Falls received an award of $500,000 to hire 4 officers and the City of Nampa received an award of $250,000 for 2 officers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Merrick Garland
rolling out

Georgia city awarded nearly $1M to hire police officers

ATLANTA – The Department of Justice today announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. Funding totaling $827,258 was awarded in the Northern District of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Biden's DOJ allocates 139M to help bolster police departments across US

The Justice Department said on Thursday it’s giving $139 million to police departments across the U.S. as part of a grant program that would bring on more than 1,000 new officers. The grant funding comes through the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and will be awarded to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
city-sentinel.com

DOJ announces $139 million for law enforcement hiring to advance community policing

PORTLAND, Maine: The Department of Justice today announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. In the District of Maine, three towns and one county were awarded funding totaling $750,000.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Minneapolis Police#New Orleans#Ap#The Justice Department#White House#Justice Dept
Daily Beast

Indicted GOP Congressman Says the Feds Got Him on Tape—Twice

That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Rolling Stone

Fox News Is Now Warning Viewers That Biden Could Send Them to Guantanamo Bay Over School Board Protests

There are two ways to tell that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich takes his job very seriously and should be trusted by news outlets to educate millions of Americans about sensitive issues. One is that he shortens “attorney general” to “general” in his Twitter handle, as if serving as Arizona’s top legal official confers some sort of military acumen or relevance. The other is this: You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks. pic.twitter.com/fu4MlJEUN1 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 15, 2021 Serious politician that he is, Fox News invited Brnovich on the air Monday to discuss what could happen to parents who are voicing their...
EDUCATION
thebrag.com

Fetty Wap released on $660,000 bond after massive drug bust

Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on a $660,000 bond [USD $500,000] after being arrested for drug trafficking charges last week. The FBI has released photos of the drug stash that was found and seized during a bust just hours before the rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud Festival. The pictures show 1.5 million US dollars in cash, and huge bags of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
CELEBRITIES
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy