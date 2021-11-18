ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business: Disney cruise to require kids get vaxxed

By Jennifer Kushinka
Disney Cruise Line will require children ages 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID for sailings starting next year.

The requirement is a continuation of the company's policy that all vaccine-eligible passengers be vaccinated. Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.

