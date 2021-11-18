ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immersive ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ experience extended at Galleria

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Due to high demand, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” has been extended.

It will now stick around at the Saint Louis Galleria until January 30. More than 100,000 people have seen the exhibit to date.

St. Louis newlyweds celebrate masterpiece wedding at ‘Beyond Van Gogh’

It’s open on every holiday. Tickets are between $24.99 and $93.99.

Partial lunar eclipse peaked at 3 a.m. Friday

ST. LOUIS – The partial lunar eclipse started just after 1 a.m. Friday and reached its peak at about 3 a.m. It ended at approximately 4:47 a.m.  This was the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It won’t happen again until February 8, 2669. A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
