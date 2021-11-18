Immersive ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ experience extended at Galleria

ST. LOUIS – Due to high demand, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” has been extended.

It will now stick around at the Saint Louis Galleria until January 30. More than 100,000 people have seen the exhibit to date.

It’s open on every holiday. Tickets are between $24.99 and $93.99.

