Jail logs: November 18, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 2

*GOB* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*GJI* Agg Assault Causes Serious Bodily Inj: 1

*J/N* Burglary of Habitation (F2): 1

*MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

*MTR* Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1

*RPR* Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1

*RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon: 1

Agg Sexual Assault Child: 1

Fail to Identify Giving False/fictitious Info: 1

Injury Child/elderly/disable W/int Bodily Inj: 1

Misc Cpf X 11: 1

Misc Cpf X3: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 2

Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14: 1

Unl Poss Firearm by Felon: 1

BATTARBEE, BOB Booking #: 436602 Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 11:35 pm Charges: 13150004 *gji*AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ No BondCARRILLO, JUAN Booking #: 436601 Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 10:34 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 11 No BondVAUGHN, REANNA Booking #: 436600 Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 9:58 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No BondBREWER, PRESTON Booking #: 436599 Release Date: 11-17-2021 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 9:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00GREER, JAMES Booking #: 436598 Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 4:39 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G No BondCORTEZ, CHRISELDA Booking #: 436597 Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 3:42 pm Charges: 23990196 *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No BondAYALA, JOHN Booking #: 436596 Release Date: 11-17-2021 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 2:54 pm Charges: 22990002 *J/N*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ48990009 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO No BondHOUSE, DOMINQUE Booking #: 436595 Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 1:13 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON $1000.00SCHWAIGHOFER, CARL Booking #: 436594 Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 12:06 pm Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD11990012 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 No BondMireles, Brandon Booking #: 436593 Release Date: 11-17-2021 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 11:48 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No BondROSADO, JUAN Booking #: 436592 Release Date: 11-17-2021 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 10:28 am Charges: 48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO No BondDUNCAN, JERRY Booking #: 436591 Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 8:39 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No BondRAMBY, REBEKAH Booking #: 436590 Release Date: 11-17-2021 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 6:29 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 No Bond

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

