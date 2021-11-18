ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Home Depot's Earnings: 3 Charts You'll Want To See

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • The business is gaining market share in a growing industry.
  • Home Depot's profitability is near record levels.
  • Cash returns are accelerating, mostly thanks to stock buybacks.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday announced its third-quarter earnings (for the quarter ending Oct. 31), and investors can breathe a sigh of relief. Despite supply chain issues, inflation, and consumer spending shifts into categories like travel and dining out, the home improvement industry is still growing at a solid clip. Elevated demand for its products "has persisted," CEO Craig Menear said in a press release tied to the report's release.

With that bigger picture in mind, let's look at three charts that describe the retailing giant's results and show off the strength of its business today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tii5F_0d0XXu4L00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Sales trends

Home Depot announced solid sales gains, with comparable-store sales rising 6%. That boost is more impressive when you consider that revenue soared 24% in the year-ago period. Home Depot's Q3 revenue was $37 billion -- a full $10 billion higher than the comparable period in 2019.

Zoom out a bit, and the picture looks even better for the business. Sales are on pace to reach nearly $150 billion in 2021 just four years after Home Depot logged its first $100 billion year in 2017.

2. Operating income

It wasn't all good news in this report. Home Depot noted a 6% drop in customer traffic across its stores and digital platform compared to a year ago. That decline was offset, though, by big gains in average spending.

And the chain is having no trouble finding ways to limit the impact of rising costs. In fact, selling expenses dove to just 1.5% of sales from 3.9%. Those savings allowed operating income to surge higher, lifting profitability.

"Our team continues to do an outstanding job of operating with flexibility and agility," Menear said.

Home Depot continued to flex its financial muscles through late October. Operating cash flow was over $13 billion through the first nine months of the year, which allowed for increasing dividend payments and rising investments in the business.

But the biggest cash outlay this year has been in stock buybacks. Home Depot has spent over $10 billion so far in 2021 on repurchasing its shares.

The declining share count is amplifying investor returns, mainly by boosting per-share earnings. Those profits are up 33% in 2021, to $12.31. Net earnings, meanwhile, are up 31%.

Looking ahead

Customer traffic will be a key trend to watch over the next few quarters to see if it stabilizes in the low single-digit percentage range following the pandemic disruption in 2020 and 2021. And it will be worth following operating margin for any signs that Home Depot is running out of room to cut costs or having trouble passing on rising prices.

But shareholders should be happy with the momentum they're seeing. Home Depot is gaining market share in a growing industry and making efficient use of its growing pile of cash. Those factors don't always result in quick share-price jumps. But they tend to generate massive returns for investors who hold the stock over several years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Kohl's Did What Few Other Retailers Could Last Quarter

The company's gross margin rates are stronger than they've been in years, in contrast to other retailers. Kohl's enjoys much more precise management of its inventory than other department store chains. Given the difficulty of establishing new in-house brands, it's unlikely a competitor will be able to mimic its strategy...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Macy's Crushes Q3: Raises Outlook for the Year

Macy's raises the targets for revenue and earnings per share in 2021. Macy's stock pops 20% after reporting results. The stock is now up over 200% for the year. After a devastating year in 2020 attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, Macy's (NYSE:M) is having an excellent year in 2021. The retailer reported fiscal third-quarter earnings before the market opened on Nov. 18 that delighted shareholders.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Macy's Stock After Q3 Earnings?

The coronavirus pandemic forced Macy's to focus on e-commerce. Its efforts in that space are paying off as digital sales climb. Despite surging over 200% year to date, Macy's stock still isn't expensive. Macy's (NYSE:M) stock soared after the company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings on Nov. 18. The company has...
STOCKS
omahanews.net

Home Depot sees sales reach $36 billion in Q3

ATLANTA, Georgia: Home Depot announced Q3 earnings on November 16 that have surpassed analyst projections. An almost ten-percent rise in Home Depot sales was recorded, as compared to 2020, to reach $36.8 billion, which also exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Craig Menear, Home Depot's chief executive officer, attributes the robust figures...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#Inflation#Home Depot
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
MARKETS
cobbcountycourier.com

Home Depot announces Q3 earnings, $1.65 dividend

According to a press release issued Tuesday, Cobb County-headquartered international home improvement retail giant The Home Depot reported sales of $36.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of $3.3 billion, or 9.8 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2020. “Comparable sales for the third quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Home Depot's $36.8 Billion in Q3 Sales Again Surprises Analysts

Home Depot reported sales growth almost 10% higher than outsized sales growth reported in 2020. Home Depot is gaining momentum from strong sales among professional customers. Home Depot's stock price is up over 48% so far in 2021. Home Depot (NYSE:HD), the world's largest home improvement retailer, reported third-quarter results...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etftrends.com

Retail Relief as Home Depot Reports Strong Earnings

Homeowners are spending more on home improvements, as reflected in the strong earnings report that Home Depot recently released for third quarter. The big box retailer reported revenue of $36.82 billion, beating expectations that were right around $35 billion, reports CNBC. Earnings per share came in at $3.92, well above...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Option Traders Very Active In Home Depot After Earnings Beat

What Happened: Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) posted earnings before the market open, beating both on EPS ($3.92 versus $3.42 estimate) and revenue (+5.35% increase). The stock closed up 5.7% trading with more than six million shares traded, which is well above its 10-day average of 2.9 million shares. But...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Home Depot Rises Post Q3 Earnings: ETFs to Buy

HD - Free Report) reported quarterly earnings and revenues before the market opened that beat analysts’ forecasts. The world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer came up with quarterly earnings of $3.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41. This compares with earnings of $3.18 per share a year ago. Shares gained 5.73% in the key trading session on Nov 16.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Stocks Close Higher on Strong Retail Sales, Home Depot Earnings

Stocks were climbing Tuesday, boosted by Home Depot's (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report earnings and a stronger-than-expected October retail sales report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 54 points, or 0.15%, to 36,142, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.39%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.76% at last check.
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Home Depot Stock Has an Ugly Post-Earnings History

The last time we checked in with Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD), the stock was reeling from a post-earnings bear gap in August. Now, four months later, HD is riding infrastructure bill tailwinds ahead of its third-quarter earnings report, due out before the close tomorrow, Nov. 16. A quick look...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Here's Why I'm Not Chasing Home Depot

Home improvement giant Home Depot (HD) posted the firm's third quarter financial performance on Tuesday morning. The firm put a GAAP EPS print of $3.92 to the tape, simply crushing estimates across Wall Street. The firm generated $36.82B in revenue over the three month period, up 9.8% year over year, and also beating Wall Street by a more than comfortable margin. The $3.92 per share adds up to net earnings of $4.1B, up 23.3% over the comparable year ago period. Operating income increased 19.4% to $5.795B. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales printed at 65.9%, which is close to unchanged from a year ago.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

5 Must-See Retail Earnings Charts

This is a big week for retail earnings reports as some of the top names in the industry will be showing their cards. Lots of questions are swirling around Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Macy’s and Ross Stores about consumer demand, inflationary pressures, labor issues and supply chain problems. Which companies...
RETAIL
Miami Herald

Home Depot: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $4.13 billion. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.92. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.41 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Home Depot On Tuesday

Home Depot is scheduled to report earnings before Tuesday’s open. The stock hit a record high of $375.15/share in 2021 and is currently trading near $372/share. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
68K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy