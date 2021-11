I always joke that I’m 20 years old going on 7. What I mean by this is that I think I’m more of a child now than I have ever been. And what I mean by that is that I feel smaller at 20 years old than I ever did at 7. That I feel more scared in adulthood than I ever was in my baby-toothed-youth. That if there are inner children inside of us, mine is taking up too much room, thrashing her tiny fists against the ground, her temper tantrums syncopating with my heartbeat and her bratty quips shouting over my internal monologues.

