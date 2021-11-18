Buffalo Bills: 4 storylines for Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts

Quite an interesting year it's been for a Bismarck native. What a season it's been for Bismarck Native Carson Wentz. This year he is playing for the Indianapolis Colts, and he's been in the National Football League now since 2016. After dealing with injuries, Carson has his team at 5-5 on the season, and in second place. Doing the best he can to win over the Colts fans, Wentz had to spend 5 years with some of the most hostile football fans you will ever see, Philadelphia.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO