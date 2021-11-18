TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $381 mln to $16,945.4 week ending Nov 12
KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $381 million to $16,945.4 million in the week ending November 12, compared to $17,326.0 in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 12 Held by the State $16,945.4 mln $17,326.0 mln -2.1 Bank of Pakistan Held by $6,605.2 mln $6,699.5 mln -1.4 commercial banks Total $23,550.6 mln $24,025.5 mln -1.9 During the week ending November 12, Pakistan's central bank reserves decrease by $381 million, the State Bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
