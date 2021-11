Amazon is currently offering a couple of great deals if purchased through Alexa voice shopping. You can get the Kasa Smart Plug Mini with Energy Monitoring for $3.49 by saying “Alexa, order Kasa Smart Plug Mini.” This normally sells for $22.99 and the lowest price that it has ever been in the past is $12.99. You can also get the Kasa Dimmable Color Changing Smart Bulb for $0.99 by saying “Alexa, order Kasa Smart Bulb.” This too normally sells for $22.99 and has only been down to $19 in the past. If you prefer to make your purchase the old fashion way, instead of saying “Alexa, order…” you can say “Alexa, add [ITEM] to my shopping cart.” Then you’ll be able to view the items in your cart on Amazon.com or in the Amazon app and the Alexa exclusive discount will be applied automatically to the order because you used Alexa to add the items. You may order either or both items at the special Alexa discounted price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO