QYK Guitar Pull artists play ‘Secret Word’. One of our favorite things to do at our QYK Guitar Pull is getting to catch up with the artists backstage before the show. We decided to play a game with all of the artists called “Secret Word”. The artists pulled a random word out of a cup and then the artist had to work that word into their interview. You will be able to see what word they picked on the screen. There were some interesting words, too.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO