Work remotely? These are the most affordable places to live in Tennessee
Atoka, the small city that sits 190 miles west from Nashville, has been named the state's most affordable place to live. The ranking comes from New York-based financial and technology company SmartAsset. To compile a list of the most affordable places to live in Tennessee, the tech company used...
Nashville, Tennessee, November 19, 2021: The Bailey Company has become the nation's first TRUE certified zero waste forklift dealer, joining marquee companies like Tesla on the forefront of sustainability. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) and USGBC, TRUE helps facilities measure, improve and recognize zero waste performance by encouraging the adoption of sustainable waste management and reduction practices, which contribute to positive environmental, health, and economic outcomes. The Bailey Company achieved the highest TRUE rating (Platinum) with an astounding 99.57% diversion rate from landfills at its Nashville location by building an efficient in-house zero waste program on top of an already strong recycling program. Environmental sustainability is a key guiding value for The Bailey Company, and it hopes its green initiatives, which also include solar panels at eight facilities, 100% LED lights, and partnerships with local environmental nonprofits, will inspire other local businesses and members of the material handling industry to take action. "Sustainability has been important to us for a long time. TRUE certification through the U.S. Green Building Council legitimizes our efforts. We strive to be the “green” material handling solutions provider, and certification clearly communicates this position and our values to our customers and suppliers. When people think about machinery, they don’t typically think about sustainability, which is why our staff is so proud to be the first certified zero waste forklift dealer in the nation, as well as the first TRUE certified company in the state!" - Ryan Bailey, VP of Finance and Operations, The Bailey Company, Inc. To create employee buy-in, company executives created a green team to involve staff from all departments and tied zero waste goals to performance metrics and scorecards. Staff were also encouraged to think creatively, resulting in the invention of an oil bottle draining device that allowed the plastic bottles to be recycled. The used oil is then utilized to heat the mechanic shop. “In our current system, many of our globally wasteful practices stem from a lack of design and are the result of inefficient business practices,” notes Sean McMahon, Vice President of Product Management, GBCI. “Waste is a design failure, and managing waste is a design challenge for which the TRUE Rating System provides a comprehensive framework. By implementing TRUE certification, the Bailey Company demonstrates their commitment to a more thoughtful and sustainably designed business.” The Bailey Company is a family and woman owned material handling solutions provider headquartered in Nashville, TN with 12 locations throughout Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky. Since its founding in 1949, The Bailey Company has been dedicated to helping customers improve operations, from selling, renting, servicing, and providing parts for forklift trucks to using data to create more efficient and safe work environments. For more information please visit www.baileycompany.com and follow The Bailey Company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube. About Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) GBCI is the premier organization independently recognizing excellence in green business industry performance and practice globally. Established in 2008, GBCI exclusively administers project certifications and professional credentials and certificates within the framework of the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating systems, as well as the PEER standard for power systems, the WELL Building Standard, the Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES), EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), TRUE certification for zero waste, Investor Confidence Project (ICP) for energy efficiency retrofits and RELi for resilient design. Visit gbci.org. ###
This List ranks Nashville-area development projects by total estimated cost. Information was obtained from firm representatives and Nashville Business Journal research. Information on The List supplied by individual companies through questionnaires could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. In case of ties, projects are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
JCF Living, a Spring Hill-based developer, has announced plans to invest $50 million to build 219 new homes in Lebanon. With several big jobs announcements in the area, including 1,400 positions with medical device company Thermo Fisher and 300 with outdoor equipment supplier REI, as well as housing shortages across Middle Tennessee, developers are looking for ways to add new homes as the area's population grows.
An economic development official in South Carolina called George Hampton the other week. They were a little too late: Hampton's company already cut the ribbon on its new headquarters, and it's not located in the Palmetto State. Hampton is CEO of Currax Pharmaceuticals, which this fall relocated its headquarters to...
Despite the economic downturn of the coronavirus pandemic, Nashville’s rental housing market has grown in the past year. A market survey conducted by the Greater Nashville Apartment Association found the average cost of rent had increased to $1,523 in the third quarter. The association also determined the number of apartments under construction had increased 38.2%, compared to October 2020.
Modern Workplace Provider Continues Expansion in Middle Tennessee November 15, 2021 (FRANKLIN) -- Franklin-based e|spaces, which provides flexible meeting and office space for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes, has announced that the company is more than tripling its available space in Downtown Franklin. The targeted opening of the location is Spring 2022. The company’s new Downtown Franklin location -- the entire second level of the 99 East Main Street building -- will occupy 16,700 square feet. When coupled with the existing e|spaces Franklin location at 231 Public Square, the company will have close to 30,000 square feet in Downtown Franklin -- by far the largest supply of office and meeting space in the city. “The draw of Downtown Franklin has created a real need for our flexible, cost-effective workspaces and meeting rooms,” said Jon Pirtle, president of e|spaces. “Our 231 Public Square location has been at capacity since we opened three years ago, so when the East Main building became available, we jumped at the opportunity. With two locations within two blocks, we can now meet the pent-up demand to be in the middle of ‘America’s Favorite Main Street.’” The East Main location will have a variety of attractively designed conference rooms (holding 4 to 30 people), will be able to host events for 100 or more people, will include private offices for individuals or teams of 20 (or more), and numerous, high-ceiled co-working and common areas. East Main will also have best-in-class internet and the modern technologies demanded by today’s business people, all while providing a bird’s eye view of Franklin’s streetscape and the Harpeth River. East Main joins existing Middle Tennessee e|spaces locations in Downtown Franklin (231 Public Square) and Green Hills (10 Burton Hills Blvd.). Current e|spaces members in Cool Springs will move to East Main, as the company has outgrown that location. Additionally, the company will soon open locations in The Nations and Goodlettsville. Members have access to all e|spaces locations. “The greater Nashville area is a significant part of our growth plans,” said Pirtle. “Paired with locations in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Orlando, our footprint in the Southeast is designed to meet the needs of today’s business person and provide high-end office and meeting spaces in the cities to which they frequently travel. “People seek environments to collaborate, to be around other professionals, to impress clients -- and need reasonable rates without multi-year leases. e|spaces hits all of those marks.” Tours are available of the East Main e|spaces and can be scheduled on the company’s website, espaces.com. About e|spaces With locations in Chattanooga, Franklin, Green Hills, Knoxville, Nashville and Orlando, e|spaces combines the functionality of executive suites, coworking space and shared offices to create a professional environment for entrepreneurs, teams and companies of all sizes. Whether for a business that needs to focus and complete a project off-site or is expanding and needs additional space in transition, a small business looking for flexible leasing options, or a remote professional who needs a hub with a highly equipped office and conference rooms, e|spaces is the perfect solution. For more information, visit espaces.com. ###
One of Nashville’s newest tech organizations has appointed its first board of directors, and it’s full of executives from some of the city’s largest companies. The nine-member founding board of the Blacks in Technology Foundation’s Nashville chapter includes Sylvester Carstarphen, Asurion's vice president of technology - engineering; Lennie Patterson, Dell Technologies' federal account manager; and Derek Jones, Amazon's global EHS director GSK and retail operations, according to a news release.
Nashville area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended November 5, 2021. Year to date through November 5, 2021, the court recorded 31 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -42 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
As part of our recent special report on veteran-owned businesses, we asked executives on The List of veteran-owned businesses, "What veteran-related issue doesn't get enough attention, and how would you address it?" Click through the slideshow with this story to read their answers, and don't forget to check out the...
As part of our upcoming special report on veteran-owned businesses, in this week's weekly edition of the Nashville Business Journal, we asked executives on The List of veteran-owned businesses to share with us a phrase from their military days that they still use today and am item from their military career that they keep displayed.
Halls Chophouse has named the leadership team for its Nashville restaurant. The Charleston-based steakhouse has tapped Lee Spencer as executive chef and Chad Ellis as general manager, according to a news release. Spencer is a Nashville native who has worked at some of the nation’s top steakhouses, according to the...
This List ranks Nashville-area veteran-owned businesses by 2020 revenue. This List includes companies with $500,000 or greater in revenue. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
The cost of housing in Nashville is rising on all fronts. A recent report from Apartment Insiders found the average Nashville renter pays $1,523 — an increase of $120 between spring and fall of 2021. “Very few apartment communities are offering any sort of rental rate concessions right now for...
We ranked Nashville's hospitals by gross patient revenue in 2020. To view the top five and see which one tops the list, check out the slideshow with this story. For the rest of Nashville's largest hospitals, take a look at this week's print edition of the Nashville Business Journal. The full list is available in print and includes information about the number of staffed beds, employee count, fiscal year end date, owner and top executive.
Columbus, Ohio-based homebuilder M/I Homes is not immune to supply chain pressures faced by homebuilders across the country. The delays caused the company to have longer delivery times and take in fewer new contracts for the third quarter, but CEO Bob Schottenstein is still optimistic. The company is growing its...
Early Saturday morning, the Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation limiting Covid-19 restrictions. The bills restrict public schools and government entities from issuing mask mandates, unless Covid-19 cases reach levels seen at the height of the pandemic. Private businesses can still require masks but the bill prohibits many private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination, according to The Tennessean.
One22One, an office tower under construction in the Gulch, is set to reach its maximum height in a matter of weeks. Recently, the project’s development and leasing team gave the Nashville Business Journal an exclusive hard-hat tour of the building’s progress. GBT Realty Corp. is scheduled to open the 24-story...
