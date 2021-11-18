ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Navigating the mortgage application process

By Michaela Johnson
WPRI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we met with Pam Britt from Primary Residential Mortgage in Cranston to talk about the process of applying for...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mortgageorb.com

Latest MBA Weekly Survey Shows Decrease in Mortgage Applications

Mortgage applications decreased 2.8% from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association‘s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending November 12. The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 2.8 on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Higher rates continue to impact mortgage application activity

Rising interest rates have pushed mortgage application volume lower, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey. “Activity has been particularly sensitive to rate movements, and last week’s decline was driven by a drop in conventional and FHA refinance applications, which offset an increase in VA refinance applications,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “All mortgage rates in MBA’s survey increased, with the 30-year fixed-rate climbing to 3.2%.”
REAL ESTATE
ShareCast

US mortgage applications fall amid rising interest rates

The Mortgage Bankers Association revealed on Wednesday that total mortgage application volume fell 2.8% week-on-week in the US as rising mortgage interest rates continued to take their toll on demand. Refinance demand was hit particularly hard, down 5% for the week and 31% year-on-year, as the average contract interest rate...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Purchase mortgage applications show strong monthly increase

Purchase mortgage applications increased 6% on a seasonally unadjusted basis from September to October, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed. Although activity rose month over month, mortgage applications for new home purchases were 15.2% lower than October 2020 levels. “The strong monthly gain puts MBA’s estimate of new home...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Real Estate
Cranston, RI
Business
City
Cranston, RI
Inman.com

Guaranty Home Mortgage Corp. to automate doc processing with AI

Guaranty Home Mortgage Corp., a fast-growing independent mortgage banker that obtains loans through wholesale and correspondent channels, has picked Paradatec’s AI-Cloud to automate document processing and indexing. Cincinnati, Ohio-based Paradatec, which claims to be the world’s leading optical character recognition (OCR) vendor, launched its AI-Cloud solution in September. Paradatec AI-Cloud...
CINCINNATI, OH
themreport.com

Expert Insights: Navigating the eClosing Process

This piece originally appeared in the November 2021 edition of MReport, available here. MReport recently had a chance to speak with Anderson about how mortgage eClosing platforms vary considerably based on how many service providers are required to operate the platform. What is an eClosing platform?. Anderson: An eClosing platform...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Millennials are buying more homes, ahead in mortgage applications for 2021

Millennials applied for more mortgages than any other generation so far this year. More than half of home purchase mortgage applications (51%) were submitted by those between the ages of 26 and 41, according to a recent analysis by data analytics firm Corelogic. The report accounts for all mortgage applications,...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Wpri Com#Rhode Show
finovate.com

Ocrolus and Blend Partner to Automate the Mortgage Process

Digital banking platform Blend and financial document automation platform Ocrolus are partnering this week to embed Ocrolus’ Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) document analysis solution into Blend’s digital mortgage application platform. Blend expects that Ocrolus’ HITL technology will help accelerate digital mortgage applications for potential home loan borrowers. That’s because the document analysis...
ECONOMY
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

SitusAMC Field Guide Aims To Help Mortgage Firms Navigate Washington, D.C.

SitusAMC launched a new Field Guide for mortgage industry participants looking to understand and navigate the federal landscape, according to the company. SitusAMC Head of Government and Industry Relations Tim Rood, who advises mortgage firms on how best to mitigate and manage the risks related to federal government impacted initiatives, said the new presidential administration is making real estate finance players reorient their businesses in fundamental ways.
REAL ESTATE
thebalance.com

How Does a Student Loan Affect Your Mortgage Application?

If you're paying off student loans, you wouldn't be the first person to ask, "Can I get a mortgage with student loans?" Nationwide, over half of people under age 39 said that their student loans have delayed saving for a down payment and, ultimately, becoming homeowners, according to a 2020 report from the National Association of Realtors.
PERSONAL FINANCE
martechseries.com

Shastic Launches Elle app On Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud To Streamline the Mortgage Process

Elle embeds text messaging into existing Finastra platforms to turn days of chasing customers and documents into minutes. Shastic, a technology company that offers a zero-investment Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform for banking, announced that its Elle application is available for purchase through Finastra’s FusionStore. The application, which integrates with Fusion MortgagebotLOS, allows lenders and bankers to easily connect and communicate with applicants at any stage of the loan process from looking-to-booking, 24/7 using text messaging.Built on Finastra’s industry-leading core technologies and harnessing an extensive catalog of open APIs, Shastic has developed an app that facilitates and streamlines communication between lenders or bankers and their clients using an enterprise Robotic Process Automation platform for banking. Customers can easily send documents via text message to eliminate days of follow ups and allow lenders to process more loans without increasing headcount. Elle improves efficiency by eliminating 30% of phone calls during loan processing, which generates full-time equivalent (FTE) expense savings. It connects to Finastra’s Fusion MortgagebotLOS in 60 minutes without IT involvement, to ensure a more convenient and engaging way to communicate with customers throughout the loan process.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thefreshtoast.com

New Jersey Rolls Out Dates For Processing Cannabis Business Applications

It’s almost certain that only the existing large medical cannabis license-holders will be able to commence sales by mid-February, giving them a head-start over new industry entrants. At its meeting on November 10, 2021, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission announced that it will start accepting applications for cultivation, manufacturing,...
ECONOMY
WPRI

‘Warren Walkabouts’ offer food, art, and more

Kate Simpson from Discover Warren shares details on the Warren Walkabouts, held Sundays through November 28. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
ENTERTAINMENT
WPRI

Supply Chain Explained: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Wednesday

The holiday season is here, and you may be seeing items out of stock, higher prices, and shipping delays as you shop in stores and online. In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, we go to supply chain experts to find out what’s causing the shortage of products and what you can do to prepare.
ECONOMY
WPRI

Beaujolais Nouveau 2021 is here

It’s a day wine lovers look forward to all year long Beaujolais Nouveau day 2021. Our friend Bob Burke owner of the very popular Providence restaurant Pot Au Feu joined us to uncork the first bottle of the season. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy