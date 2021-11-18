ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Jobless Claims and Cisco Earnings in Focus

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Thursday, rebounding to near record levels on the back of a positive earnings season ahead of the latest unemployment data. At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 35 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 Futures traded 15 points, or...

ca.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 ETFs For Investors Who Think China Equities Will Gain After Biden-Xi 'Summit'

Long-term investors in Chinese shares have had a volatile year so far in 2021. The state’s heavy hand on technology, online education and real estate names meant significant pressure for those stocks. For instance, this is how several of the widely-followed Chinese shares have fared year-to-date (YTD). Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) -...
MARKETS
investing.com

After Johnson & Johnson's Break-Up News, 3 Trades To Leverage Recent Stock Dip

Dow-30 member Johnson & Johnson is up 3.4% so far in 2021, but down about 9.2% in the past three months. JNJ recently announced it will spin off the consumer health division. Despite potential further volatility in the stock, long-term investors could consider buying Johnson & Johnson shares now. On...
STOCKS
investing.com

Dow Futures Rise 90 Pts; Auto Sector in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, starting the Thanksgiving week on a positive note ahead of the release of the minutes from the last Federal Reserve Meeting and a deluge of important economic data. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 90...
MARKETS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Fed Minutes, Chairman Choice in Focus

Investing.com - The dollar traded higher Monday, testing the highs of last week as the euro suffered from growing anxiety over the impact of surging Covid-19 infections in Europe. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Futures#Jobless Claims#Investing Com#Nasdaq 100 Futures#Nasdaq Composite#The Federal Reserve#Kss#Chinese#Jd#Covid
investing.com

Commodities Week Ahead: Oil, Gold Could Swing In Highly-Charged Holiday Week

Anticipation of an OPEC strike back against oil bears and intrigue over President Joseph Biden’s plans for Fed Chief Jerome Powell’s job could result in price swings in crude and gold this week, as markets operate on tighter schedules due to Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday. With crude already hitting an eight-week...
BUSINESS
investing.com

European Stocks Higher; Telecom Italia Soars After Approach

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Monday, as M&A speculation helped to the market start the new week on a positive tone and shrug off the return of Covid-induced restrictions to the continent. At 3:45 AM ET (0845 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% higher, the CAC 40...
STOCKS
investing.com

India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.96%

Investing.com – India equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Real Estate , Consumer Durables and Auto sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.96% to hit a new 1-month low, while the BSE Sensex 30 index lost 1.96%.
STOCKS
investing.com

L3Harris' Elliott Wave Pattern Points To A 40% Drop

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), formed by the 2019 merger between L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation, is the sixth largest US defense contractor. The company is decently profitable and financially sound, which helps explain why the stock is hovering close to its all-time high. And indeed, L3Harris has been very generous to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
investing.com

Opening Bell: Futures, Stocks Higher Despite COVID Resurgence; Gold, Oil Slide

US equities traditionally rally during this shortened holiday week. Europe coronavirus restrictions dent risk appetite. All four major US contracts—on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000—were well in the green during early Monday trade, suggesting the underlying benchmarks are set for gains, with Russell 2000 futures outperforming. Gold has...
MARKETS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq Eases From Record, But Growth Jitters Lift Tech

Investing.com – The Nasdaq eased from record highs Friday, but remained supported as investors piled into growth corners of the market like tech amid concerns about global growth following fresh lockdowns in Europe. The S&P 500 fell 0.08%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.73%, or 261 points, the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy