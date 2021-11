NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Santa Claus paid a visit to North Little Rock Saturday afternoon, and he had a message to share – one of positivity, but also representation. "We love being able to represent Christmas and our culture, as a part of Christmas," Santa said. "It means the world to me to be out here and be a representative of the community."

