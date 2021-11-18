ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

2 Dead In Crashes On I-93 In Dorchester And Route 3 In Weymouth

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were killed in two separate crashes on Routes 93 and 3 early Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police shut down 93 south near Columbia Road in Dorchester after two cars crashed just before 2:30 a.m. They said one of the drivers was going the wrong way.

Investigators said 41-year-old Christopher Dopson of Randolph was driving a Chevy Malibu north in the southbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a Honda Pilot. Dopson died at the scene. The driver of the Pilot, a 34-year-old man from Randolph, was rushed to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

State Police are still looking into why Dopson was driving in the wrong direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Th62T_0d0XRKWH00

State Police shut down 93 south near Columbia Road in Dorchester after the crash. (WBZ-TV)

The other deadly crash happened on Route 3 north in Weymouth just after 2 a.m. State Police said a car went into the woods, trapping two people inside.

The 29-year-old driver, Michael Spinola of Scituate, died at the scene. His passenger, a 28-year-old man from Scituate, was rushed to South Shore Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak9np_0d0XRKWH00

One person was killed in the crash on Route 3 north in Weymouth early Thursday. (WBZ-TV)

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

