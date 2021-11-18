2 Dead In Crashes On I-93 In Dorchester And Route 3 In Weymouth

BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were killed in two separate crashes on Routes 93 and 3 early Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police shut down 93 south near Columbia Road in Dorchester after two cars crashed just before 2:30 a.m. They said one of the drivers was going the wrong way.

Investigators said 41-year-old Christopher Dopson of Randolph was driving a Chevy Malibu north in the southbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a Honda Pilot. Dopson died at the scene. The driver of the Pilot, a 34-year-old man from Randolph, was rushed to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

State Police are still looking into why Dopson was driving in the wrong direction.

The other deadly crash happened on Route 3 north in Weymouth just after 2 a.m. State Police said a car went into the woods, trapping two people inside.

The 29-year-old driver, Michael Spinola of Scituate, died at the scene. His passenger, a 28-year-old man from Scituate, was rushed to South Shore Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.