UPDATE: Santa Rosa Police Call Abduction of 15-Year-Old Vallejo Girl a ‘Poorly Planned Prank’

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — Santa Rosa police confirmed Thursday afternoon that the alleged abduction of a 15-year-old Vallejo girl in Santa Rosa– which triggered an Amber Alert — was in fact “a poorly planned prank.”

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert early Thursday asking for help locating 15-year-old Georgiana Bambaloi and her alleged abductor 20-year-old Ionita Cimino.

The Santa Rosa Police Department tweeted a video shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, with Lt. Dan Marincik providing an update in the case.

Marincik noted that there were “many difficulties” with the investigation, including a delay over two and a half hours between when the incident occurred and when it was reported. He added that the person reporting the incident was not in Sonoma County at the time of the report.

Detectives traveled to a neighboring county to interview the subject who reported the abduction and encountered a language barrier that provided an additional challenge, Marincik said.

Bambaloi returned to her home safely on her own, Marincik said, and was interviewed by detectives.

“When detectives spoke with her, they learned this was not a case of child abduction, but rather a poorly planned prank,” explained Marincik.

He said that police continued to investigate the incident Thursday. As of press time, it was not known if Cimino was in custody or remained at large.

Investigators said Cimino was suspected of forcing Bambaloi into his car at the Rotten Robbie Gas Station in the 2500 block of Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The CHP issued the alert on behalf of the Santa Rosa Police Department at 2:52 a.m. Thursday for Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties. Santa Rosa police reported the abduction late Wednesday night in a news release.

Investigators said a missing person report was filed at at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday by Bambaloi’s parents. The victim’s parents told police that several men forced their daughter into a dark colored Jeep or similar vehicle.

KPIX has learned that Bambaloi was at the gas station when two men, later identified as her boyfriend and a friend, “forced” her into a vehicle at a Santa Rosa gas station.

Once the girl was in the car, she realized she was among friends and not in danger and the trio decided to take a road trip to Los Angeles. The girl did not tell her parents or anyone else what was happening.

Police told CBS Los Angeles that the girl was not being cooperative about who her boyfriend is and his whereabouts so they can get a statement from him.

Ultimately, police said there likely won’t be any charges stemming from the as the kids did not intend to cause a public scare.

