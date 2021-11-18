ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

By Maxim GUCHEK
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qdna2_0d0XRIkp00
Migrants aiming to cross into Poland camp on the Belarusian-Polish border on November 18, 2021 /BELTA/AFP

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland.

Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year.

"The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said.

She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.

Berlin denied any agreement with Lukashenko on a possible humanitarian corridor.

"Germany did not agree to that. It is a European problem and Germany is not going it alone," a government source told AFP.

Speaking separately in Warsaw, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer also firmly put down any rumours that Germany would take in the 2,000 migrants.

He said he "immediately contacted" Merkel when he heard the claim, "and received the clear information that this was fake news".

Lukashenko has dismissed the accusation that he engineered the crisis and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants.

This week he spoke twice by telephone with Merkel in his first call with a Western leader since last year.

On Wednesday, his office said direct talks between Belarus and the EU are imminent as agreed in his conversations with Merkel.

Germany, however, has not confirmed direct talks.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Burial for Yemeni migrant who died on Poland-Belarus border

On an overcast Sunday amid fields and forest, a few men from Poland's small Muslim community laid to rest a Yemeni migrant who died of cold and fatigue while trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus. The West accuses Belarus of creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union.
WORLD
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans faced the stark warning on Monday that they would be either "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid by the end of winter, as Austria took the dramatic step of returning to a partial lockdown. Belgium and the Netherlands meanwhile condemned the clashes that rocked weekend protests against new anti-Covid measures, meant to contain a surge in infections sweeping parts of the continent. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte slammed three nights of unrest as "pure violence" by "idiots", while his Belgian counterpart Alexander de Croo called the violence at a 35,000-strong protest in Brussels "absolutely unacceptable". The anger comes amid growing alarm over Europe's fourth wave of the pandemic, blamed on a sluggish vaccine uptake in some nations, the contagious Delta variant and the colder weather moving people indoors again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Poland border crisis: What happens to migrants who are turned away?

Thousands of migrants have been trying to cross into the EU overland through its eastern borders with Belarus. The crisis has led border guards in Poland and Lithuania to force migrants back into Belarus, without assessing their asylum claims - a practice known as a "pushback". We've looked at what...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Horst Seehofer
Person
Angela Merkel
TheDailyBeast

A Border Cop Detained Me and Dished About the ‘Lunatic’ President of Belarus

KUZNICA, Poland—After a night filled with tear gas, water cannons and fireworks, Tomas, a tall, fair-haired Polish border guard, looked haggard. “None of us want to be doing this job,” he told The Daily Beast as he stood in a police station in the small Polish border town of Kuznica. His colleague, a short young woman with curly black hair, looks like she hasn't slept in days. “Everyone is exhausted,” she says, as she slumps her head forward.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarusian#Ex Soviet#Eu#Middle Eastern#The European Union#Western
AFP

Hundreds try to cross Polish border despite signs crisis easing

Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. "We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
POLITICS
New York Post

Poland says Belarus ferries migrants back to border after clearing camps

BIELSK PODLASKI, Poland/BRUZGI, Belarus – Poland accused Belarus on Friday of trucking hundreds of migrants back to the border and pushing them to attempt to cross illegally, only hours after clearing camps at a frontier that has become the focus of an escalating East-West crisis. The accusation by Poland suggests...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Belarus president 'effectively blackmails' Putin in migrant crisis, Russian outlet says

As scenes of Middle Eastern migrants alternately storming fences in an attempt to get into Europe and huddling frozen around campfires make headlines, the handy conclusion was that Belarus' president, Alexander Lukashenko, wanted to wreak a little havoc to get back at the West for sanctions. Or that he wanted to make Western leaders — who have in large part not recognized him as president — this time around finally face up to him. Or that he wanted to make countries like Poland look like the evil ones, the real human rights abusers, for not allowing these migrants in.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Ricky

Why is Belarus inviting refugees and sending them towards Poland?

Belarus invited a lot of refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, and other war-torn countries and dropped them near a forest near the Poland border. Wire-cutters were given to the refugees. The refugees were told that if they wanted to survive, they have to use those wire-cutters to cut through the barbed wire fences and enter Poland. If they didn't do that, they'll die in the forest from the cold.
US News and World Report

Belarus Helped Migrants Cross Into EU, Lukashenko Says - BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped migrants cross into Poland but denied they had been invited, the BBC reported. "I think that's absolutely possible. We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany," Lukashenko...
IMMIGRATION
kdal610.com

Poland says small groups of migrants still trying to enter from Belarus

WARSAW (Reuters) – Migrants still tried crossing overnight from Belarus, but in smaller numbers and mostly in smaller groups, Polish authorities said on Friday, a day after Belarus cleared the main camps where migrants were based and brought them to warehouses. Thursday’s clearing of the camp, and the first repatriation...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Belarus moves migrants from Polish border to warehouse, easing crisis for now

MOSCOW — Belarus used buses Wednesday to move hundreds of migrants from the Polish border to a nearby warehouse, providing temporary shelter amid freezing temperatures and potentially easing a standoff with the European Union. The Belarus decision comes a day after violence erupted along the border, where migrants from the...
IMMIGRATION
wkzo.com

Kremlin says Russia ready to mediate in Belarus migrant crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was ready to mediate in the migrant crisis between its close ally Belarus and the European Union, and that Moscow was already doing so to an extent. The EU has accused Belarus of mounting a “hybrid attack” on it by...
POLITICS
101.9 KELO-FM

Polish police say group of 50 migrants broke through Belarus border

WARSAW (Reuters) – A group of about 50 migrants broke through defences on the border with Belarus and entered Poland near the village of Starzyna, police said on Sunday, as the situation on the frontier becomes increasingly tense. Thousands of migrants have travelled to Belarus in the hope of crossing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Putin Says West, Not Belarus, Root Cause of Migrant Crisis on Border

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western countries, rather than Belarus, were ultimately responsible for a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border, pointing to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Russia is a key ally of Belarus, which the European Union has accused of mounting a "hybrid...
POLITICS
NBC News

Belarus' neighbors say migrant crisis risks military clash

Countries bordering Belarus on Thursday warned the migrant crisis on the European Union's eastern borders could escalate into a military confrontation while Ukraine said it would deploy thousands more troops to reinforce its frontier. Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia said Belarus posed serious threats to European security by deliberately escalating its...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy