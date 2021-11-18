ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person hurt after shooting at Kings Highway & Branch in Kalamazoo

By Karie Herringa
 9 days ago
One person is hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of King Highway and Branch Street next to a tire shop.

Police say a 41-year-old man told them he was riding in a car with another man when they had an argument and the man shot him.

Police say the suspect was identified as an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man and he was taken into custody without incident. Kalamazoo officers are still investigating.

Officials also say the victim's condition is not life-threatening, and that this was a targeted incident.

According to authorities, the scene is now clear and there's no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

