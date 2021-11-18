ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks and Amazon open cashier-less coffee shop in New York

By LOIC VENANCE
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
Starbucks and Amazon have partnered to offer customers a contactless coffee house experience /AFP/File

American coffee chain Starbucks and online retail giant Amazon on Thursday opened a coffee shop in New York where customers can check out without the help of a cashier.

Located in Manhattan, the new cafe uses "Just Walk Out" technology from Amazon Go grocery stores, where purchases are recorded by sensors and cameras.

Customers will be able to either pick up a drink ordered via the Starbucks app, or access the convenience store using an Amazon code.

The grocery store offers a selection of items available at Starbucks cafes (egg bites, breakfast sandwiches, protein boxes), Amazon Go stores (salads, sandwiches, snacks) as well as products from local caterers and restaurants.

The mini-market, open until 10 pm on weekdays, also has a lounge that features individual workspaces and expanded tables with power outlets and USB ports.

Starbucks and Amazon plan to open two more such spaces next year. One of them will be located in the New York Times building in the heart of Manhattan.

Since the pandemic started, the coffee giant has had to look for ways to provide customers with a contactless experience.

In June 2020, Starbucks boss Kevin Johnson announced that up to 400 locations would close over the next 18 months and refocus on take-out outlets.

Take-away orders make up 80% of all transactions at Starbucks cafes in the United States.

