Abduction of 15-year-old from Bay Area gas station was a ‘teen prank,’ police say

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — An Amber Alert has been rescinded for the Vallejo teenager who police say was forced into a minivan at a gas station.

Now, police confirm to KRON4 the abduction was a hoax.

In an email to KRON4’s Charles Clifford, a lieutenant said the following:

This appears to be a teen prank on the teenage girl involving her boyfriend and another makle friend. She was returned safe by her boyfriend this morning at 8 o’clock in Vallejo after spending the eveing driving down to LA with him and two other friends.

Authorities were searching for the 15-year-old who was abducted from the ARCO gas station at Guerneville Rd in Santa Rosa around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

As of 9:51 a.m. on Thursday, Santa Rosa police confirmed she was “located safe and well at her residence with her family.” She is being interviewed by detectives.

