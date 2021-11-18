ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limitless Fresh Blood Results (11/16): Davey Richards, Trish Adora, Acey Romero In Action

By Jeremy Lambert
 4 days ago
Limitless Wrestling aired its Fresh Blood event on November 16 (taped on October 23) from Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event aired on IWTV. Full results and highlights are below. Limitless Fresh Blood Results (11/16) - Ace Romero def. Ricky Smokes. - Davienne def. Charles Mason....

stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Apologized To Current WWE Star For Cutting Their Match

Despite the fact that WWE has cut over 80 Superstars this year the company still has a big roster, and unfortunately there’s only so much TV time to go around. Originally Zelina Vega was set to team up with Carmella to take on Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on the September 11th episode of SmackDown, but unfortunately for them the match was cut because other segments went long. Zelina Vega’s father tragically passed away during the attacks that took place on September 11th, and there was a lot of backlash on social media over her match getting cut.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 11/10 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Omega-Hangman contract signing with Don Callis angle, Dax vs. Pac, Danielson vs. Romero, Inner Circle-American Top Team angle, Cody run-in, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including the Kenny Omega-Hangman Page contract signing with Don Callis angle, Dax vs. Pac, Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero, Inner Circle-American Top Team angle, Cody Rhodes run-in, and more.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

