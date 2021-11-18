Cologne Catholic church holds penance service on sex abuse

St. William Catholic Church at 521 W. Fifth St. invites you to place your prayer requests on the trellis at the church entrance driveway. Someone is praying for these requests daily from now until Thanksgiving. Write your request on a strip of material and tie it to the trellis. Supplies are there. Look at another request and pray for that intention. Take a prayer card of Mary, Untier of Knots. Just as Mary turned to Jesus when the wedding couple at Cana faced the lack of wine, she turns to Jesus to untie the knots in our lives. Prayer binds us together as a community. May Jesus bless our community.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO