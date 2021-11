It seems like Brooklyn is full of hotels now — the Hoxton, the William Vale, and the recently-opened Ace are three that come to mind — but even amid the new openings, the Wythe Hotel is still the coolest. Opened in 2012 in an abandoned cooperage on the Williamsburg waterfront, the Wythe Hotel was Brooklyn’s original boutique hotel. From its industrial-inspired design to its French brasserie and hip rooftop bar, it embodies the ethos of Brooklyn. But perhaps the most unique aspect of the hotel is its art collection, which includes hundreds of works on paper as well as large-scale murals and paintings by 60 artists exhibited in the rooms and public spaces.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO