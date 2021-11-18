Xavi coaches 1st Barcelona game in derby against Espanyol

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Xavi Hernández makes his coaching debut at Barcelona when it hosts Espanyol in a derby at Camp Nou. Xavi has had little time to work with his full squad since taking over from Ronald Koeman two weeks ago with many players having been away with their national teams. He also has several players injured, including striker Ansu Fati. Espanyol aims to get its first win over its crosstown rival since 2009. The city’s more modest club is level on points with Xavi’s side entering the round, and Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás is one of the hottest scorers in the Spanish league. Sevilla also hosts Alavés seeking a win that would make it the overnight league leader. Atlético Madrid hosts Osasuna trying to keep pace with the top three teams, while Villarreal is at Celta Vigo.

