Soccer

Xavi coaches 1st Barcelona game in derby against Espanyol

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández will coach his first match for Barcelona in a derby against an Espanyol team that will arrive...

Daily Herald

Barcelona fans welcome new coach Xavi at the Camp Nou

MADRID -- Thousands of fans arrived at the Camp Nou to welcome Xavi HernÃ¡ndez as Barcelona's new coach on Monday, hoping he can turn the club's fortunes around after a dismal start to its first season post-Lionel Messi. Xavi, who thrived in Barcelona's side for several years when Paris Saint-Germain...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Xavi talks coaching, injuries & Dembele at Barcelona unveiling

Barcelona presented Xavi as the club’s new manager on Monday at the Camp Nou and the new boss spoke to reporters afterwards at a press conference. Xavi spoke about his approach, what it would be like coaching former team-mates, offered his thoughts on Ousmane Dembele and revealed he turned down Brazil.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi ready for Daniel Alves to immediately join training

Barcelona will have to wait to register new signing Daniel Alves. Sport says Alves will not be able to be registered until January 1, when the transfer window opens again. He will in theory be one of three signings Barcelona want to make. He won three Champions Leagues, six Spanish...
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Xavi Passed on Chance to Coach Brazil to Return to Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Xavi Hernández wanted to be back with Barcelona so badly that he passed on a chance to coach Brazil. “We spoke with the Brazilian federation,” he said at his official presentation at Barcelona on Monday. “The idea was to be an assistant to (coach) Tite and to take over the squad after the Qatar World Cup.
WORLD
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Dani Alves
Person
Xavi
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi eyeing Chelsea midfielder Saul

Barcelona are eyeing Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez. The Spain international is on-loan at Chelsea this season from Atletico Madrid. However, his commitment to the deal has come into question after failing to secure a regular start under manager Thomas Tuchel. El Chiringuito says Barca, where new coach Xavi has just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi suffers Pedri injury blow

Barcelona coach Xavi has suffered an injury blow ahead of his debut against Espanyol. Pedri has suffered an injury relapse, and may not be available for selection until 2022. Barcelona had been warned over their continued use of a young player who was still growing into his body, as well as the Spanish Olympic team insisting he go with them to the games, and it appears as though that cumulative fatigue is now catching up with the prodigious talent.
UEFA
#Barcelona#Espanyol#Real Madrid#Ap
Santa Maria Times

MATCHDAY: Xavi among coaches taking 1st game in charge

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Xavi Hernández makes his coaching debut at Barcelona when it hosts Espanyol in a derby at Camp Nou. Xavi has had little time to work with his full squad since taking over from Ronald Koeman two weeks ago with many players having been away with their national teams. He also has several players injured, including striker Ansu Fati. Espanyol aims to get its first win over its crosstown rival since 2009. The city’s more modest club is level on points with Xavi’s side entering the round, and Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás is one of the hottest scorers in the Spanish league. Sevilla also hosts Alavés seeking a win that would make it the overnight league leader. Atlético Madrid hosts Osasuna trying to keep pace with the top three teams, while Villarreal is at Celta Vigo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Memphis delivers Xavi debut victory as Barcelona defeat Espanyol

New Barcelona coach Xavi celebrated his first game in charge at the Nou Camp with a slim derby victory over Espanyol in La Liga. Although the home fans were able to claim bragging rights over their city rivals, the visitors could easily have won the game having wasted numerous chances in the second half.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

New Barcelona coach Xavi: Here to help Catalans re-float the ship

Xavi is delighted to be back as Barcelona coach. Ahead of today's presentation, Xavi spoke with Barca TV after a first 48 hours in charge. He said, "It has been a very quick return, it has changed our lives in three or four days. I congratulate my wife who turns 40 today. I will give up my life so that this works.
SOCCER
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Ex-Barcelona B coach Pimienta praises Xavi team rules

Former Barcelona B coach Javi Garcia Pimienta appreciates the team changes being made by Xavi. He wants the squad to turn up an hour and a half before training, breakfast there, and eat there afterwards too, following the club nutritionist's rules. Garcia Pimienta, the former Barca B coach, spoke to...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi considers recall for Wolves winger Trincao

Wolves winger Francisco Trincao could yet have a future with Barcelona. Currently on a season-long loan with Barca, it was expected he would eventually be sold by the Catalans next year. However, the arrival of new coach Xavi has opened the door to the Portuguese youngster's return. Indeed, Record says...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

New Barcelona coach Xavi addressed players before first training session

New Barcelona coach Xavi addressed the players for the first time this morning ahead of their training session. Xavi was presented to fans and the local media at the Nou Camp yesterday. Sport says this morning, Xavi spoke to those players left behind during international week and also the injured,...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

New Barcelona coach Xavi targeting Liverpool midfielder Thiago

New Barcelona coach Xavi is targeting Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Newly-appointed Barca boss Xavi is thought to be a big admirer of Thiago since their days of lining up together for the Catalan club and thus has him high on the shortlist of potential signings. Thiago has struggled with injuries...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: New Barcelona coach Xavi nominates his top 4 players

New Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez picks his favourite top four players. Xavi took charge of Barca a week ago and has spent the past days settling in and working with his non-international players at the La Masia training complex. And here Xavi sat down with the club's media team to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
