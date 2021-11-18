Young artist showcases his talent with versatile paintings

Summit DD and Summit Artspace will present Art For All Abilities, a showcase of artwork from artists with developmental disabilities, at the Summit County Probate Court (209 S. High St., Akron). The showcase will be held from Nov. 1, 2021, through Jan. 6, 2022, with many of the works for sale to benefit the artists. A special reception on Dec. 2 from 2-3 p.m. is a meet-and-greet with the artists; masks are required, and refreshments will be served. Art is on display at the courthouse Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., in the atrium near the Probate Court. For questions or other information, contact Lisa Mansfield at lmansfield@summitohioprobate.com.

AKRON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO