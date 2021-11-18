ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Young artist showcases his talent with versatile paintings

By Gloria Bigger-Cantu Contributing Reporter
kingsvillerecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEathan Zapata is a versatile individual with many interests. He has...

www.kingsvillerecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
i-70scout.com

‘SOMOS’ mural debuts at Anythink as part of Fall Artist Showcase

The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA) at Anythink Fall Artist Showcase presents “SOMOS,” a community-inspired mural by artist-in-residence Armando Silva at Anythink Huron Street in Thornton, Colo. “SOMOS” – the Spanish word for “we are”– encourages self-exploration through art, poetry and language. This powerful, spanning mural contains imagery that representsculture, heritage, pride, love, nature, growth and success. The focal point of the mural is a young luchador; the work incorporates other images including homes, books, birds, cairns, plants, mountains and Mother Earth. In October, Silva conducted a series of workshops at Anythink Huron Street with local teens, the themes of which have inspired the interior mural being installed at the library. The unveiling is open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 am-1 pm. Light refreshments will be served.
THORNTON, CO
skiddle.com

BCMA Awards Artist Showcase

Felt reassured and safe re entrance requirements.Fabulous venue very impressed with sound and lighting . The staff were extremely professional and supportive. Could update not fault the decor and layout . I especially loved the hand cream and soap in the toilets .
ENTERTAINMENT
kitsapdailynews.com

Art in the Woods studio tour showcases variety of local artists

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the 2021 Art in the Woods studio tour will be taking place at venues across North Kitsap this weekend. The event gives local artists the chance to showcase and sell their work while offering background and insight about their creations. The event...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
fox7austin.com

Austin's first Latino Art WKND showcases local artists

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin's first Latino Art WKND took place Sunday afternoon with a goal of showcasing local artists and bringing together people of all backgrounds. "My favorite part about this whole thing definitely is bringing people together from every background, every socio-economic background, every race. You walk into this space, and you see brown and black people together," said Monica Maldonado, founder of M.A.S. Cultura.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painting#Art Work
wbfo.org

30 local artists to showcase original creations

COVID-19 has changed the way we shop for the holidays, but there's still a push to buy local every season. And starting Saturday evening, there's a unique opportunity to do that. Buffalo Arts Studio's Annual Artist Exhibition and Sale begins with a reception Saturday from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at the...
BUFFALO, NY
ABC4

UVU hosts annual art showcase featuring autistic artists

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Valley University (UVU) is hosting an annual art show featuring autistic artists and their unique creations will be on display. The Fifth Annual Super Spectrum Showcase will feature original artwork from almost 70 artists and over 230 submissions. Artwork that will be shown include paintings, sculptures, photographs, and jewelry. “The […]
OREM, UT
The Poly Post

CPP’s musical talent set to shine with spring songwriter showcase

As COVID-19 restrictions lift, students anticipate the return of the Department of Music’s Songwriter Showcase Ensemble, where they can showcase their songwriting and musical skills at concerts on April 28 and April 29. Arthur Winer, director of the Songwriter Showcase Ensemble and professor, proudly announced the songwriter showcase will return...
POMONA, CA
heraldstaronline.com

Event showcased area talents

Area residents were treated to a wide array of paintings, sketches and other locally produced art displayed at two local art galleries and several less conventional exhibit sites arranged Saturday for the Top of West Virginia Arts Council’s second Art Hop. The council’s Summit Art Gallery in Weirton and Martha’s...
WEIRTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
akronschools.com

Artists With Developmental Disabilities Showcase

Summit DD and Summit Artspace will present Art For All Abilities, a showcase of artwork from artists with developmental disabilities, at the Summit County Probate Court (209 S. High St., Akron). The showcase will be held from Nov. 1, 2021, through Jan. 6, 2022, with many of the works for sale to benefit the artists. A special reception on Dec. 2 from 2-3 p.m. is a meet-and-greet with the artists; masks are required, and refreshments will be served. Art is on display at the courthouse Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., in the atrium near the Probate Court. For questions or other information, contact Lisa Mansfield at lmansfield@summitohioprobate.com.
AKRON, OH
Pottsville Republican Herald

Local artist to showcase artwork at Majestic

The nature and Christmas-themed paintings of local artist Kathleen Connelly will be on display at Pottsville’s Majestic Theater now until Dec. 31. There will be an opening reception at the Majestic from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. “The inspiration for my art is places I’ve traveled, Ireland, Paris, and my...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WJHL

Artist showcase work at Sycamore Shoals during Winterfest Art Show

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site was filled with dozens of artists displaying their work at the Winterfest Art Show. Art show visitors were able to browse, but and enjoy the artwork as well as various types of food. Organizers of the event said that the money raised during the event will […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Pyramid

UVU’s virtual showcase for artists on autism spectrum returns

Utah Valley University’s Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism will present its fifth annual Super Spectrum Showcase this month. This showcase highlights the works of artists on the autism spectrum and displays them in a virtual gallery. “The Super Spectrum Showcase provides opportunities for artists to communicate their unique perspectives creatively...
VISUAL ART
sxsw.com

Discover SXSW 2022 Showcasing Artists

Each March, the SXSW Music Festival invites a genre-spanning list of artists from countless countries and backgrounds to participate in a celebration of music in Austin, Texas. And with the return of live music just around the corner, the opportunities for discovery are endless. The Music Festival’s annual lineup is...
AUSTIN, TX
Journal

Grand recognizes young Artists of the Month

NEW ULM — The Grand Center for Arts & Culture held its inaugural Artist of the Month program, Friday. Each month, the Grand will celebrate local artists in New Ulm schools. This month featured work by three local students, Brody Bushard, Amber Sullivan and Tiphanynekkly Hororato Dos Santos. Bushard is...
NEW ULM, MN
artsy.net

Why Artists Are Turning to Tondo Paintings

Whether it’s early-aughts fashion, mid-century furniture, or vinyl albums, trends have a way of circling back. One of the latest forms making a comeback in the art world is the tondo. Taking its name from the Italian word rotondo, or “round,” tondi were first popularized in 15th-century Renaissance Italy. Inspired by the round reliefs found in wall tombs featuring subjects like the.
DESIGN
baylorlariat.com

Rooted in Fashion exhibit showcases professors’ unique talent

Rooted in Fashion is a month-long exhibition that will appear in the garden level of Moody Memorial Library beginning Nov. 15. The exhibit is a project created by students in a visual merchandising class in the apparel merchandising department. There will be a grand opening event from 5:30 p.m. –...
MOODY, TX
Panhandle Post

Sandoz Center showcases After Hours Artists in Chadron

CHADRON – More than 75 items created by 25 exhibitors, all Chadron State College employees, are on display in the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center through Nov. 20. About 20 different media are represented in the Artists After Hours show, including acrylic and oil paintings, ink and pen drawings, cross stitch, multi-media, crochet, gingerbread, creative writing, recycled cardboard, glass, wood, and books.
CHADRON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy