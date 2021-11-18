Young artist showcases his talent with versatile paintings

The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA) at Anythink Fall Artist Showcase presents “SOMOS,” a community-inspired mural by artist-in-residence Armando Silva at Anythink Huron Street in Thornton, Colo. “SOMOS” – the Spanish word for “we are”– encourages self-exploration through art, poetry and language. This powerful, spanning mural contains imagery that representsculture, heritage, pride, love, nature, growth and success. The focal point of the mural is a young luchador; the work incorporates other images including homes, books, birds, cairns, plants, mountains and Mother Earth. In October, Silva conducted a series of workshops at Anythink Huron Street with local teens, the themes of which have inspired the interior mural being installed at the library. The unveiling is open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 am-1 pm. Light refreshments will be served.
