Ranch Hand Weekend is full of fun

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday. 1. Have fun in a galaxy far, far away. This weekend, head to the Omaha Children's Museum for the May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend. The fun, included with regular museum admission, will happen Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Families are invited to wear their favorite Star Wars costume and have fun doing themed activities like making their own lightsabers and battle droids out of pool noodles. There will also be a Star Wars-inspired science show. Finally, an Imperial March with volunteers from the 501st Legion will take place Saturday at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.

OMAHA, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO