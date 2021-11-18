‘Significant Other’ a slight comedy about the dangers of living a shallow life

The Jagged Little Pill artist's life will “loosely inform” the single-camera comedy Relatable. The potential series "follows a 40-something woman, married with three kids, who spent her young adult life as an international rock star, famous for her self-penned anthems of female rage and teen angst," per Deadline. "Now this 'voice of her generation,' although deeply bonded with her family, can’t quite get the next generation living in her house to listen to her." Morissette will serve as executive producer and write original music for Relatable, which was created by The Goldbergs producer Elizabeth Beckwith and former Coupling star and Marlon co-creator Christopher Moynihan. The potential series comes amid a "renaissance" for Morissette. She's currently a judge on Fox's Alter Ego, she's the subject of the upcoming HBO documentary Jagged, she recently released her ninth studio album, she kicked off a world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill and Jagged Little Pill: The Musical made its debut on Broadway in 2019.
