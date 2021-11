Joe Flacco is the New York Jets sacrificial quarterback today. His first half stat line hasn't been bad, but in the second quarter Flacco took one of the most brutal blindside hits you will ever see a quarterback take. Dolphins safety Brandon Jones blitzed and wasn't picked up by anyone. With a clear shot at Flacco, he hit him square in the back and Flacco involuntarily coughed the ball up.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO