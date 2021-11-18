ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man Dies After Falling 2 Stories From Nova Place

By Chris Hoffman
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after a man fell two stories at Nova Place in the North Side.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police and medics were called to the North Side after reports of a man who had been injured.

Once on the scene, they found the man who had fallen from two stories above.

Police rendered aid until medics arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

KDKA crews saw officers investigating near the parking garage overnight to get answers about his death.

The medical examiner hasn’t released his identity or cause of death.

Whether foul play is suspected is still under investigation, police said.

CBS Pittsburgh

Car Crashes Into Building On Babcock Boulevard

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Medics and police are on the scene of a vehicle into a building in Ross Township. Dispatch tells KDKA the vehicle crashed into the building in the 3400 block of Babcock Boulevard just after 3:30. It is not yet known if there are any injuries. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Recovering After Being Shot On Mt. Washington

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is recovering after he was shot on Sunday evening on Mt. Washington. Just after 5:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of Haberman Avenue. Once on the scene, they found a 20-year-old man shot in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital in fair condition. A vehicle and a home had also been hit by gunfire on Haberman Avenue. No other injuries were reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4-Year-Old Boy Dies At Hospital After Shooting In East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 4-year-old boy died at Children’s Hospital after they were shot on Monday morning. Police say the child was shot in the face around 8:15 on Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood. BREAKING: Pittsburgh Police confirm a 4-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in East Liberty. They say the boy possibly accidentally shot himself in the face. @KDKA — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 22, 2021 According to police, it’s possible that the child accidentally shot himself. No charges have been filed yet in connection with the incident. Police say one guardian was in the home at the time of the shooting and that their investigation is ongoing. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Building Condemned After SUV Slams Into North Side Home

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An SUV slammed into several parked cars before crashing into a home on Pittsburgh’s North Side. A hole was left in a building along Arch Street overnight. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The home is located across the street from Randyland, the popular North Side tourist destination. KDKA’s news crew at the scene witnessed at least four vehicles involved in the crash. It’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash or if any charges will be filed. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle Crashes Into Home In Derry Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters, police, and medics are all at a home on West 4th Avenue in Derry Township. Dispatch tells KDKA, that a vehicle went into a home in the 500 block of West 4th Avenue just after 2:00 p.m. Multiple injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
DERRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

At Least One Person Killed In Crash Along I-79

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least one person has died following a crash along Interstate 79. The road was closed early Monday morning and reopened just after 7:00 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Shot In The Stomach In The Hill District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. According to Pittsburgh Police, officers were called out to Centre Avenue for reports of a man who had been shot. Officers found the man had been shot in the stomach, and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in stable condition. Police say officers were also alerted to a nearby incident on Iowa Street involving a home being hit with gunfire. When police investigated at that scene, no injuries were reported. Police say it’s unclear if the two incidents are related and that their investigation is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Recovering From Overnight Homewood Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is recovering after being shot overnight in Homewood. According to Pittsburgh Police, officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Frankstown Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a Shotspotter alert. At the scene, officers were led to a man with a gunshot wound to his backside. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in stable condition. Police say a suspect fled the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting After Woman Found Shot In The Head In Point Breeze Home

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting that occurred in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze North neighborhood. According to police, officers were dispatched to North Linden Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night for reports of a woman having been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the head. They found Aliah Johnson in the upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the face. Her boyfriend, 16-year-old Emeka Moye-King, told police he had accidentally shot her after he had handed her a gun to look over as she sat on the bed. After that, Moye-King took the gun from her grasp with his finger on the trigger and placed it on the dresser and it went off, hitting Johnson. Moye-King was taken into custody at the scene. He is facing charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head In North Braddock

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot int the head in North Braddock. According to police, dispatchers were notified of multiple shots being fired along Madison Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the head. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man Arrested, Facing Charges In Apparent Road Rage Shooting Along Pa. Turnpike

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman while driving along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County. State Police say 30-year-old Andrew Skinner allegedly shot a woman after she cut off him off while driving. Troopers say Skinner sped up alongside her car and fired a single shot, hitting the woman in the stomach. Skinner was arrested and is now facing attempted homicide charges.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bicyclist Killed In Collision With Vehicle

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car overnight in Pittsburgh. The crash happened just after 1:00 a.m. along Stanton Avenue. First responders found the man on the ground unconscious and started performing CPR. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene of the crash. Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Chase Ends In Crash On The South Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — A man is in custody after leading police on a chase through the South Side. Pittsburgh Police say the man was driving recklessly on East Carson Street around 12:45 this morning. They say he sped off and hit a cruiser when officers tried to stop him at 17th and E Carson Street. He also nearly hit an officer during the low-speed pursuit. They say he weaved in and out of opposing traffic before crashing. He was taken into custody. No one was injured in the chase.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police Searching For Missing 37-Year-Old Marcella Greenly

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman in Butler County. Police say 37-year-old Marcella Greenly was last seen in the Harrisville area. (Courtesy: PA State Police) She was last seen wearing a black and red sweatsuit and was carrying a purple purse and a Nike duffel bag. If you’ve seen her, you’re asked to call 911 or contact State Police at 724-284-8100.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Taken To Hospital After Firefighters Battle Flames At 2-Alarm Fire On South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First responders were called out the scene of a fire on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Saturday morning.. Officials say the call came in early Saturday morning just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Carson Street. It was there where flames and smoke could be seen through windows of a building. (Photo Credit: Dylan Rosgone Photography) Fire Chief Darryl Jones tells KDKA that one person was rescued from the building and was taken to the hospital. The person is believed to be in critical condition. (Photo Credit: Bryant Reed) Two dogs died in the fire. Fire investigators are working to learn the cause of the blaze. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Community Mourns The Death Of 17-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Point Breeze

By: Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old tonight after police say she was shot in the face by her boyfriend. Aliah Johnson was a junior at Gateway High School and her friends say she was a very loving, caring, and helpful person. They said they’ll remember her laugh most of all. Monday will be a difficult day at Gateway for all who knew her. According to the criminal complaint, 17-year-old Johnson was at her boyfriend’s house on Linden Avenue in Point Breeze on Saturday night. Her boyfriend, 16-year-old Emeka Moye-King, and she...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Man Stabbed To Death In McKeesport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was stabbed to death in McKeesport on Friday. First responders found a man stabbed in the chest after they were called to the 500 block of Sinclair Street around 3:30 p.m., Allegheny County police’s homicide unit said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Kai Brown. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith) The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating. There’s been no word on potential suspects or arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

82-Year-Old New Castle Man Who Disappeared In Woods Found

ADRIAN, Pa. (KDKA) – An 82-year-old man who was reported missing after he went into the woods to scout a hunting spot has been found. Fred Fair is recovering after spending more than 12 hours alone in the woods overnight in Armstrong County. Police were searching for the New Castle man after they said he went into the woods and didn’t come back. His family reported him missing a few hours later on Thursday. Photo Credit: Washington Township VFD Company 280 The search for Fair went on until 2 a.m. then resumed at 8. In all, about 100 people helped in the search efforts. “We had grid searches going on, horses, side-by-sides. We had people on foot. Searching this whole area,” Bowser said. Fair was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for hypothermia, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Chief Pete Bowser said. “He was alert, cold. He wasn’t hurt. He was a little disoriented from being up in there,” said Bowser. Bowser said it’s a prime example of why you should tell your family where you’re going in case you get stranded.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Issue Arrest Warrant For 15-Year-Old In Fatal McKeesport Stabbing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are searching for 15-year-old Damian Baverso for a fatal stabbing on Friday in McKeesport. On Friday, police were called to a home on Sinclair Street for reports of a person stabbed. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital where they ultimately died. RELATED: Man Stabbed To Death In McKeesport Throughout county police’s investigation, they found that Baverso was the person responsible for the stabbing. Baverso is a white male, approximately 5’8″, and has a thin build. He is known to frequent the McKeesport, Oakmont, and West Mifflin areas. Anyone that sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 or 1-833-ALL-Tips. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Co. Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Penn Hills

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Penn Hills. Police say 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Frankstown Road on Saturday night. Responding officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot inside a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as David Moore. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PENN HILLS, PA
