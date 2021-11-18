Man Dies After Falling 2 Stories From Nova Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after a man fell two stories at Nova Place in the North Side.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police and medics were called to the North Side after reports of a man who had been injured.

Once on the scene, they found the man who had fallen from two stories above.

Police rendered aid until medics arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

KDKA crews saw officers investigating near the parking garage overnight to get answers about his death.

The medical examiner hasn’t released his identity or cause of death.

Whether foul play is suspected is still under investigation, police said.