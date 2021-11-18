ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eat local this winter: Here are Lehigh Valley farmers markets running through the season

Carla Foley of Nazareth buys carrots (left) from Brandon Haines of Barto based Wild Fox Farm, during the official opening day of the season of the Emmaus Farmer's Market on Sunday, April 3, 2016. JENNIFER SHEEHAN/THE MORNING CALL

Regulars at Lehigh Valley’s farmers markets know when you start to see pumpkins and gourds, the fall season is nearing its end.

Most of the region’s seasonal farmers markets — bringing a host of delicious local produce, prepared foods, bakery items and fresh meats at sites near you — wrap up for the regular season just before Thanksgiving.

But that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck.

Three of the Valley’s top markets will all host winter sessions, where you can still score fresh produce, breads, artisan goods and more during the coldest months of the winter.

Here’s what we know:

Easton Farmers Market

The nation’s oldest continuously running farmers market will return to its roots and be based at Centre Square for the winter session, which will run 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. (The seasonal session will see the market move back to Scott Park again next year.)

Vendor lineup includes: AquaSprout Farms, Apple Ridge Farms, Breakaway Farms, Raspberry Ridge Sheep Creamery, Haven Farmstead Table, Pocono Apiaries, Salvaterra’s Gardens, Jersey Pickle, Scholl Orchards, The Bubbly Goat, Fieldstone Coffee Roasters, Portch Tea, Flour Shop Bakery, Primordia Mushrooms. Cabbage Throw Farm will also be on site periodically.

Info: eastonfarmersmarket.com

Trexlertown Farmers Market

This popular market will run through the winter — 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays now through April at its usual spot, the Velodrome (1151 Mosser Road, Breinigsville). It’s a great location with plenty of parking and it’s nearby Bob Rodale Cycling and Fitness Park.

So far the vendor lineup includes: Liberty Acres Farm, Bleilers Produce Patch, High Point Kombucha, Four Monkeys Coffee, Funny Farm Apiaries My Cup of Tea Herb Farm Oley Ravioli Humming Hills Farm Warm Sugar Bakery

Info: facebook.com/trexlertownfarmersmarket

Emmaus Farmers Market

The borough market’s winter session kicks off in December and will run 10 a.m. to noon the second and fourth Sundays of the month at Triangle Park in the middle of downtown.

Vendors include; Backyard Beans Coffee Company, BAD Farm, Barkley’s Bakery, Breakaway Farms, Easton Salsa Company, Keystone Mycology, Lettuce Alone Farm, Little Miss Korea, Mediterranean Delicacy, Patriot Farms, Ridge Valley Farm, Schocharie Ridge Orchard & Apiary, Teprovich Farm and Bakery, The Flour Shop, Warm Sugar Bakery, Wild Fox Farm, Wild Fox Provisions, Beverages, Produce, Herbs, Spices & Flowers

Info: emmausmarket.com

